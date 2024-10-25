West Ham United endured a summer of transition on and off the pitch, with huge changes happening to the playing squad alongside the management team.

Julen Lopetegui was appointed as the Hammers’ new boss after the hierarchy decided to part ways with former manager David Moyes, subsequently handing the one-time Real Madrid boss the opportunity to strengthen his new squad.

Many high-quality European-level talents arrived at the London Stadium during the recent summer transfer window, injecting real promise into the fanbase about their chances in the Premier League.

Centre-backs Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo both arrived in East London aiming to bolster the Spaniard’s backline, looking to improve the defence left by Moyes following his departure.

It appears they are yet to have the desired effect, conceding 15 times in the opening eight league meetings, with only Southampton, Ipswich and Wolves shipping more so far this campaign.

Striker Niclas Fullkrug joined with a European pedigree, scoring three times in the Champions League last season, but he’s yet to demonstrate his qualities under Lopetegui with injuries massively hampering his progress.

However, one other summer arrival has also failed to hit the ground running as many would’ve anticipated him to at the London Stadium.

Guido Rodriguez’s time at West Ham

One of the ten new first-team additions during the summer was midfielder Guido Rodriguez, with high expectations given the speculation surrounding his future before his move to England.

The Argentine international was widely linked with a move to Barcelona upon the expiration of his contract at Real Betis, but, out of the

blue, he completed a move to the London Stadium, bringing about a sense of excitement with his experience on the international stage in recent years.

The 30-year-old was a part of the squad that won the 2022 World Cup alongside the 2024 Copa América, but he’s struggled for form in the Premier League since his move to the club.

Rodriguez has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Hammers, only being on the winning side three times since his move, but his most embarrassing moment undoubtedly came in the 3-0 defeat against Chelsea back in September.

Enzo Maresca’s side were 2-0 ahead before the 20-minute mark, overrunning Lopetegui’s side in the middle of the park, with the Spaniard making the decision to make changes before the interval.

He subsequently replaced the Argentine in the 38th minute, after losing possession five times and often being bypassed by the opposition - leading to his early replacement.

Whilst he’s returned to a regular starting role in recent weeks, he still has yet to live up to the promise many shared upon his arrival, evidently finding it difficult to fill the boots left by one player.

Declan Rice’s time at West Ham

After coming through the West Ham academy, midfielder Declan Rice rapidly integrated himself into the club’s first-team - racking up a huge tally of appearances during his six years as a senior squad member.

The England international first broke into the senior side back in the 2017/18 season, registering over 30 appearances in each campaign he spent at the London Stadium.

The 25-year-old played a huge role in the club’s Europa Conference League triumph back in 2022/23, ending his time in East London on a high before departing to join London rivals Arsenal.

Undoubtedly, no Hammers supporter wanted their side to lose one of their most valuable squad members, especially considering his rise through the youth levels into the first-team setup.

However, the £105m fee they received was far too good to turn down, allowing for investment in various areas to build on their European success the year prior.

Rice has gone on to take his game to the next level at the Emirates, aiming to claim a Premier League title for Mikel Arteta’s side, whilst new boss Lopetegui is still yet to find an adequate replacement for the former fan-favourite.

Given the significant transfer fee, it's no surprise to see a struggle to replace Rice, with players of that quality a huge miss regardless of how much money they receive for his services.

That could all be about to change, with the Hammers eyeing up a January move for one talent who will undoubtedly improve the Spaniard’s midfield department.

The man who can finally replace Rice and provide an upgrade on Rodriguez

According to Hoy Diario Del Magdalena, West Ham are interested in a move to sign Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

However, the Hammers aren’t alone in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, with European giants PSG and AC Milan also in the race for his signature.

The report claims that after huge interest over the summer, the Colombian stayed put at the Brazilian outfit, but could be available this winter for a fee in the region of just £12.5m - a bargain for a player of his qualities.

He’s been a crucial figure for Palmeiras in 2024, producing numerous stats that are better than former Hammer Rice and current first-team member Rodriguez.

The “tremendous” talent, as dubbed by commentator Matteo Bonetti, has excelled in possession, averaging more shots per 90, whilst completing more take-ons than the aforementioned pair.

How Rios compares to Rice & Rodriguez in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Rios Rice Rodriguez Games played 17 7 8 Progressive carries 1.4 2.9 0.2 Shots taken 1.6 1.2 0.8 Tackles won 1.6 0.5 1.5 Blocks 1.4 1.1 1.3 Take-ons completed 0.9 0.8 0.2 Stats via FBref

However, out of possession, the Colombian has been just as impressive, completing more tackles and making more blocks per 90 - potentially providing that box-to-box talent Lopetegui’s side have been missing this season.

The £12.5m fee touted for his services would be an absolute bargain, with Rios - who has been dubbed a "ball-carrying machine" by analyst Ben Mattinson - having all the qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League.

They may face tough competition for his services, but given the pulling power demonstrated in the summer, the Palmeiras star could be the next big name to make the move to London in January.

Lopetegui will want to right the wrongs of the club's early season form, aiming to turn things around in the coming weeks, but more reinforcements may still be targeted despite the summer activity, with Rios undoubtedly a talent who can inject that needed quality.