West Ham United have begun contact to sign a Premier League star for Julen Lopetegui, according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham transfer plans after Guilherme

The Hammers have already been active in the summer transfer window, securing the services of Luis Guilherme, who officially arrived from Palmeiras last week.

The Brazilian is unlikely to be the only signing of the summer ahead of Lopetegui’s first season at the London Stadium, with more attacking names linked with moves to the Irons.

For example, a bid has reportedly been made for Colombian Jhon Arias, and an approach to Celta Vigo attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen, whereas there have also been rumours about Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling and links to Juventus’ Matias Soule.

Additions at the back are also wanted by Lopetegui, Tim Steidten and co, with contact being made for left-back Ryan Sessegnon after his departure from Tottenham. Now, a player who Lopetegui knows well is firmly in West Ham’s sights.

According to transfer expert Romano, the Hammers are showing a concrete interest in Kilman, with Lopetegui a big fan from his time at Molineux. It won’t be an easy deal to complete, says Romano, although contacts have started.

Reports elsewhere have stated that Wolves will want around £45m for the centre-back’s services.

The 27-year-old, described as a “big” player for Wolves by The Times' Charlotte Duncker, has been a regular for the Old Gold in recent years, making 151 appearances for the club, 24 of which came under Lopetegui.

Ironically, Kilman, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months, was full of praise for Lopetegui following Wolves’ 1-0 win over West Ham at the beginning of 2023.

"We've put our heads down and worked really hard in training. And it has paid off today [against West Ham]. We're defending better and we're more solid - this is the real Wolves. We're just delighted to get the win and go from there. We've bonded a lot over the break and have gelled together, and you can see that on the pitch.

"Every game in the Premier League is so tough, and West Ham are a great side, so to get the clean sheet means everyone is delighted."

Fast forward to the 204/25 season, and Kilman and Lopetegui could be working together at the London Stadium, making this one to watch over the coming months.