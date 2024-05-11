Rangers have been handed a boost in their hunt for a potential free transfer after it emerged that he will definitely not sign a new deal with his current side.

Clement facing tough summer

Rangers and boss Philippe Clement are facing a potentially tough summer after what now seems to be certain Premiership heartbreak, with plenty of movement on the transfer front. Reports suggest that a deal to take veteran defender Borna Barisic to Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer is all but complete, with the Croatian out of contract this summer at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, Clement revealed last week that he feels it is unlikely Saturday's villain John Lundstram stays at the club, with his contract also coming to an end: "There is nothing official around that. I am not naïve, the longer that things last the more possibility that other people step in. But for the moment apparently the water is too deep between the two sides.

Rangers' out of contract stars Player SPL Appearances this season Borna Barisic 20 John Lundstram 34 Ryan Jack 11 Leon Balogun 14 Kemar Roofe 13 Jon McLaughlin 0

“But I see Lunny every day the same way that he was two months ago, three months ago, five months ago. He is fighting for the club. All these players are busy with winning trophies and doing the right things together. Otherwise they would not be in the selection.”

Four more players are out of contract this summer too, which could see Rangers left with a very light squad for the new campaign, and needing to find reinforcements on a budget. Fortunately though, they have been handed a boost in their pursuit of one.

Johnson rejects new deal

That comes in the shape of West Ham defender Ben Johnson, who is approaching the end of his £20,000 per week deal in East London and will become a free agent this summer.

It's not for the want of trying on the Hammers' part though. As per TeamTALK, the Irons have made one last bid to keep him at the club, with the Premier League side "reluctant" to lose the defender for nothing.

However, it is added that "Johnson is set to snub their latest offer and will consider his options as a free agent" after being largely overlooked by David Moyes this season.

This comes as a boost to Rangers, who have reportedly held talks over bringing the fullback north of the border to Ibrox this summer. They will have to fight off interest from the Premier League though, with Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton all thought to be pushing to sign the versatile defender, who can play across the back four and even in midfield.

In a summer where the Glasgow giants will be losing plenty of players for nothing, signing a few for the same fee would be a massive boost to their ranks and their coffers. However, they will have to move fast.