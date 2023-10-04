West Ham United have had a plethora of talented players over their 128-year history. The Boleyn Ground has played host to a number of gifted footballers and now it's the London Stadium that stages the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paquetá, amongst others.

So, today at Football FanCast, we've decided to compile a West Ham United best XI, from both the past and present. Without further ado, here is our starting line-up.

Goalkeeper - Ludek Miklosko

In goal is the assured presence of Ludek Miklosko, who racked up a remarkable 374 appearances for the Irons across an eight-year spell at the club.

During his time in East London, the Czech won the Hammer of the Year accolade and famously denied Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United team from winning the Premier League title, having held the visitors to a 1-1 draw thanks to his several goal-preventing saves.

Miklosko, who rejoined West Ham as goalkeeping coach in 2001, is clearly fondly remembered for his time at the Hammers as his name is often sung on the terraces.

Right-back - Steve Potts

Perhaps many will question Steve Potts' positioning in this 11, given he played his fair share of games at centre-back, but he did feature in this role. And the East Londoners have had a shortage of excellent right-backs, so we've moved Potts across to the right.

The former Dagenham and Redbridge defender was a stalwart for the Hammers, making over 500 appearances - the seventh most by any player in the club's history. He also donned the captain's armband for three years and won the Hammer of the Year award twice during that period.

So quite clearly, a worthy starter in our 11.

Centre-back - Bobby Moore

Sir Bobby Moore was an absolute shoo-in for this best-ever XI. The Hammers youth graduate made 349 appearances for the club across a 16-year spell and is widely considered as one of the greatest-ever centre-backs.

Moore captained West Ham for a decade and was also an integral part of England's first and only World Cup triumph in 1996, where he once again sported the captain's armband.

During Mexico's 1970 World Cup, the Essex-born defender was handed the near-impossible task of marking Brazil's Pelé, and yet he produced a marvellous performance and produced one of the sport's most iconic tackles on Jairzinho.

Moore's legendary status at West Ham was evinced when he had a stand named after him at the famous Boleyn ground. So, needless to say, this selection was an easy one in our starting lineup.

Centre-back - Billy Bonds

Partnering with Moore at centre-half we've gone for two-time FA Cup winner Billy Bonds - affectionately known as 'Bonzo'. The tough-tackling, no-nonsense defender embodies every meaning of the word; legend.

He spent an extraordinary 21 seasons at the East London club and won the Hammer of the Year award long after he celebrated his 40th birthday, which evidences his admirable commitment to the club. His mantra of 'doing a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay' bred success and his relentless work ethic was surely infectious on the rest of the squad.

Bonds will no doubt be uttered in conversations that explore West Ham's greatest-ever players and given he's held in such high regard, it again made his selection in our team very easy.

Left-back - Julian Dicks

Julian Dicks was named Hammer of the Year a whopping four times, evidencing just how great he was. The Bristol-born defender was a player who led by example and gave his all every time he stepped past that white line.

Across Dicks' impressive 189 West Ham appearances, he netted a striking 29 times, as his powerful left foot was often called upon to take free-kicks and penalties.

The former Liverpool player picked up the 'hard-man' reputation and adopted the nickname; 'The Terminator' for his tough tackling.

He completes our best XI back four.

Right-midfield - Dimitri Payet

Dimitri Payet, although not a right-sided midfielder, had to be in this 11. His short 18-month stint at the East London club saw him establish himself as one of the Premier League's best players.

The Frenchman's flair and creativity paired with his exceptional set-piece ability, made him simply unplayable at times. He netted 12 times whilst providing 15 assists in his debut season before starring for France at EURO 2016, helping them reach the final.

What's remarkable is the East Londoners only paid Marseille £10m for his services in 2015, which was extraordinary value at that time.

He eventually returned to his former club in January 2017 for a reported fee worth £25m and has continued to deliver magical moments with the French side. Now aged 36, he plies his trade in Brazil with first-division outfit Vasco da Gama.

Still to this day, his free-kick against Crystal Palace is played back by millions - marvelling at the extraordinary goal. Payet falls under the illustrious category of; a 'streets will never forget' player, which essentially translates to a loved and adored footballer by all.

Some will suggest he is one of West Ham's best-ever players, but there is little doubt he is one of the most talented to ever don the famous claret and blue strip.

His short but mesmeric spell at the East London club will live long in the memories of fans.

Midfield - Scott Parker

West Ham United outlaid £7m to sign Scott Parker from Newcastle United in June 2007 and it turned out to be exceptionally well-spent money.

The 18-cap England international spent four years at the club, making 129 appearances and winning the club's Hammer of the Year award in back-to-back seasons.

Remarkably, he also won the 2011 Football Writers Player of the Year award - fending off competition from Gareth Bale - in a season where his side suffered relegation to the second tier.

So despite being part of an inconsistent team for much of his four-year stay, Parker shone and produced countless accomplished performances.

Midfield - Trevor Brooking

Sir Trevor Brooking is certainly in the discussion for West Ham's best-ever player, and that alone is enough to justify his selection in this 11.

The legendary midfielder made a colossal 636 appearances for the East Londoners across a remarkable 17-year spell, scoring over a century of goals in the process.

The title; 'one-club man', is hardly used nowadays as it can't be applied to many players, but Brooking was exactly that. His devotion to the Hammers has continued long past his playing career as he became a member of the board and took charge as caretaker manager twice.

A true West Ham legend.

Left-midfield - Martin Peters

West Ham's academy graduate Martin Peters was a tremendous player, full of industry, pace and creativity. He made over 300 appearances for the Hammers and scored 81 goals.

Peters was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team. The Three Lions manager, Alf Ramsey, described him as being 'ten years ahead of his time'.

The Essex-born midfielder was extremely versatile and operated in most positions across the pitch, even as a goalkeeper!

Striker - Paolo Di Canio

Perhaps another contender for the Hammers' best-ever player, Paolo Di Canio. The flamboyant forward was a lively and popular character, capable of creating something out of nothing on the pitch.

During his four-season spell in East London, Di Canio netted 50 times whilst laying on 16 assists and is well-known for scoring one of the Premier League's most outrageous goals.

The Italian produced a moment of genius as he scissor-kicked a cross-field ball on the volley, with the outside of his foot, past the helpless Wimbledon goalkeeper.

Striker - Sir Geoff Hurst

Another England World Cup winner joins the 11...

Sir Geoff Hurst was a prolific goal scorer for club and country, scoring a colossal 119 goals in 281 outings for the Irons. He also notched 24 goals for England, with three of those coming in the World Cup final against West Germany.

Hurst was part of West Ham's 1964 FA Cup triumph, scoring in a 3-2 victory against Preston in the final and a year later he won the European Cup Winners Cup.

One of the finest forwards of his generation.

Manager - John Lyall

John Lyall is West Ham's most successful manager. Across his incredible 15-year spell - spanning from 1974 to 1989 - Lyall managed 770 games, winning 308 whilst leading his side to two FA Cup victories in 1975 and 1980. He also won the second-division title in 1981.

His period as Hammers boss was held in such high regard that the main gates at the Boleyn Ground were renamed 'The John Lyall Gates' in December 2009. The gates were relocated to West Ham's new stadium and are currently on display in the club's official shop.

So there you have it, West Ham's best-ever XI and manager. Here is the starting lineup in full:

Formation 4-4-2: Ludek Miklosko; Steve Potts, Bobby Moore, Billy Bonds, Julian Dicks; Dimitri Payet, Scott Parker, Trevor Brooking, Martin Peters; Paolo Di Canio, Geoff Hurst.