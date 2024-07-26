West Ham are in a strong position to sign a free agent with 22 trophies to his name throughout his career, according to an exciting new transfer claim.

West Ham transfer news

Julen Lopetegui is looking to make his mark immediately at the London Stadium, with the Spaniard replacing David Moyes as manager at the end of last season. He and technical director Tim Steidten have already made three signings, including snapping up Max Kilman from Wolves in a big-money deal, and plenty of other business is also being mooted.

One recent update has claimed that West Ham have made a bid for Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams this summer, but they have been rebuffed by their Premier League rivals. Meanwhile, a verbal agreement is reportedly in place with Aston Villa attacker Jhon Duran, as Lopetegui looks to add firepower to his squad. A deal was also in place for Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui, however, that is now off with an agreement unable to be reached on the agent's side.

Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with a summer switch to the Hammers, too, with the 30-year-old currently playing for Serie A giants Juventus. In fact, West Ham are said to have made contact with him, with the Pole seen as an alternative option to Duran, should he fail to seal a move to east London.

Speaking of strikers, one exciting report has suggested that Lopetegui's men are leading the race to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney, which could be a statement signing. Tottenham are also providing competition for his signature, and Manchester United have emerged as potential suitors, too.

West Ham well-placed to sign 22-trophy ace

According to Tot Costa on X, West Ham, and by extension Steidten, are one of three clubs best-positioned to sign former Barcelona utility man Sergi Roberto this summer, with the Spaniard available on a free transfer after leaving the Camp Nou:

"Sergi Roberto, practically out of Barça Deco has personally called the player to maintain the proposal, but does not offer him any guarantee that he will be able to be registered. Aston Villa, West Ham and Ajax, the best positioned to sign the player."

There is no denying Roberto's calibre as a footballer, considering he has won 22 trophies in his career, including seven La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

While never arguably a star player for Barca, his versatility has always made him a hugely effective squad player, and he famously scored the last-gasp goal that defeated Paris Saint-Germain in an epic comeback in 2017. That led to none other than Lionel Messi heaping praise on him at the time, saying: "You have become one of the best full-backs in the world. The moment you made us live was amazing, because of how it came to be, it was impressive."

Signing Roberto could feel like a shrewd piece of business by West Ham, showing the pull that Lopetegui has as a manager, and it would further suggest that the Hammers really are going places this season, as they look to reach another level than they were at under Moyes.