West Ham United have reportedly made a big bid to sign a club’s “special” captain as they look to make a number of quick captures this summer.

Lopetegui to put his mark on West Ham

The Hammers, now under the leadership of new manager Julen Lopetegui, could well be busy in this summer’s transfer market, especially after Lopetegui said that he will try to put his own stamp on things at the London Stadium.

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big Club. We will try to put our stamp on the Club. I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this.

“I am where I want to be. I am here because I want to be here and for us it was a fantastic day when we closed our agreement here because our commitment is 100 per cent to be here. We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this."

We appear to be seeing signs of this already, with Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme, recently dubbed “the next Kylian Mbappe”, in talks over a move to the London Stadium. In fact, it is believed that a £25m+ deal to sign the attacking midfielder from Palmeiras is close, and Guilherme may be the first of many arrivals ahead of the 2024/25 season, with a bid made for a new target.

West Ham make Aleix Garcia transfer offer

According to reports from Spain, relayed by Sport Witness, West Ham have made a big bid to sign Girona captain Aleix Garcia. The Hammers are believed to have placed an offer worth more than Bayer Leverkusen’s bid in the region of €16m, although it doesn’t say the exact figure.

Garcia is keen on a move to the Bundesliga champions, so personal terms with West Ham are said to be ‘very important’.

The 26-year-old, who can play as a holding, central or attacking midfielder, began his career on the books of Villarreal before joining Manchester City as a teenager in 2016. During his time at the Etihad, he made just nine senior appearances but did come in for praise from Pep Guardiola, who said:

"Aleix played really well tonight. He was a little bit shy at the beginning, but he's a player with something special. I'm really pleased with his performance.”

Garcia has since found a home at Girona where he is now captain and has made 172 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring eight times and providing 21 assists.

He’s caught the eye of former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, who said late last year after hearing Garcia would be keen on a move to the Catalan giants:

“Aleix? He’s a footballer that I like, he’s having a huge season. He has a lot of technical ability and the level to play here, to play for Barcelona. If he wants to play here? Who wouldn’t want to play for a big team like Barca?”

A move to West Ham could be one to watch, though, with the Hammers seemingly battling Bayer Leverkusen currently.