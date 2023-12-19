West Ham insider Claret & Hugh have shared the "first priority" for co-chairman David Sullivan and club chiefs in January, with one "big personality" at risk of being sold.

Steidten and Sullivan's transfer plans for January

As per another reliable source in ExWHUemployee, Sullivan has entrusted technical director Tim Steidten as his right-hand man as the Gerrman's influence grows behind-the-scenes.

Steidten, tasked with spearheading West Ham's transfer activity, was partly responsible for the successful signings of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse - who have all gone to seriously impress at the London Stadium this season.

Now, it's been reported that the former Bayer Leverkusen chief has his eyes on bringing a new striker to West Ham, in an effort to back manager David Moyes.

Steidten's "main focus" is thought to be signing a new forward (ExWHUemployee), although West Ham are believed to chasing a new defender as well (talkSPORT).

There is little cover behind the likes of Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri, while some reports suggest Nayef Aguerd could leave West Ham in the January window. The Moroccan may not be the only player to leave in the winter, though, as the club's board move to operate on sell-to-buy policy.

Kehrer could leave "first priority" for West Ham shared

That is according to C&H, who share a quote from one of their inside sources that Sullivan and co's "first priority" is player sales to make room for new additions.

“The first priority this winter is to move players out if we are to strengthen the squad," said the source.

"Slots have to be made available for the new players and we are looking at various areas.”

The report adds that West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer may well be a player to make way, with the German finding game time pretty limited this term.

Kehrer is "possibly on his way" out of West Ham, according to one of C&H's insiders, even despite Moyes hailing his "big personality" behind the scenes at one point.

"Amazingly, I already see Thilo Kehrer stepping up in the dressing room, big personality, big voice," said Moyes on Kehrer in 2022.

"I said about players taking time to adapt, and it may sound like a manager’s excuse, but I actually think he has adapted really well. He has had a couple of moments but you would have to say he has come in and played well and showed in the dressing room he has a voice and trying to help the players.”

Kehrer, signed from Paris-Saint Germain last year, was an unused substitute for 11 consecutive matches before coming on for a solitary minute against Wolves last weekend.

A 27-cap international for his native Germany, it is unclear why Moyes hasn't used the experienced and versatile defender on more occasions this season. Nevertheless, it appears West Ham could fetch a pretty helpful price tag for him to bolster their transfer kitty.