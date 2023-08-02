Disclaimer: Since this article was published, Carlos Borges has agreed to sign for Ajax instead after the Dutch side hijacked a deal worth £17m.

It has been an extremely challenging and disheartening window for West Ham United.

The Irons remain the only Premier League club yet to make a signing, and with the new season set to start in less than a fortnight, they are now in a frantic spiral to get the squad ready.

It has been complicated by reports that a rift is beginning to form between David Moyes and recently appointed technical director Tim Steidten.

It is understood that the pair are unable to agree on targets, and a new era of collaboration has rapidly deteriorated.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

The positive transfer news of the summer for the Hammers is that Carlos Borges is close to joining the club.

The Manchester City wonderkid is in advanced talks for a move to east London for a fee in the region of £14m. That's according to reports from the Standard at the back end of July.

The 19-year-old is expected to choose the Hammers over Brighton, Borussia Dortmund, and Eintracht Frankfurt, in what would be a monumental boost for everyone of a claret and blue persuasion.

For that money and limitless potential, Borges is surely expected to feature on a regular basis for a side lacking depth in forward areas.

Who is Carlos Borges?

The attacker was born in Portugal and joined the Manchester City academy in 2015. In the northwest, he has progressed through the youth ranks and become one of the globe’s most promising and effervescent youngsters.

Borges began his rise to prominence in the 2020/21 season when he recorded 32 goal contributions in 24 matches and was named as the U18 Player of the Season for Manchester City.

But, the 22/23 season is when he’s been at his most scintillating, notching a remarkable 47 goal involvements in 33 appearances across all competitions for the U21 side.

The Portuguese dynamo has emphatically demonstrated that he is superior to the youth level and is deserving of regular minutes for a senior outfit.

Journalist Tom Young has described the prodigy as the “real deal” and he could emulate Declan Rice’s pathway into becoming one of West Ham’s most influential performers.

Therefore, due to his output and directness, Borges could rival or even surpass Divin Mubama’s status as West Ham’s next-most exciting teen.

The 18-year-old has netted 54 goals in 84 appearances for the east Londoner’s academy teams and was part of the side that won the 2023 FA Youth Cup.

This prompted Moyes to begin including the striker in the senior squads, and he scored his first goal for the club in Europa Conference League knockout victory over AEK Larnaca.

Gianluca Scamacca and Michael Antonio are heavily linked with moves away from the London Stadium, creating space in the frontline for Mubama and Borges to pounce upon.

After the Englishman was named the Young Hammer of the Year for the 2022/23 season, Academy manager Kenny Brown, said: “Divin has been instrumental in the success of our U18s this season and has also found great goalscoring form in the U21s.

"He has led the line for both of our Academy teams throughout the season and has done so in an impressive manner, earning himself opportunities in the senior side.

“He now falls between three different teams, gets asked to train and play across all of those teams, and he takes it in his stride. That’s a true testament to him and his character, and he is getting the rewards and plaudits for that.”

Many are looking at West Ham’s lack of transfer activity in a negative light and are casting a doomed fate over the upcoming season, but the possible integration of Borges and Mubama into the first team on a regular basis could provide the spark that the fans are craving.