Following a disastrous start to his time in charge at West Ham United, Julen Lopetegui is now hanging by a thread. According to The Guardian, the Hammers will "review" the Spaniard's position if his side loses at home to Everton on Saturday, with the club alarmed by their poor start to the campaign.

Under Lopetegui, who took over in the summer, West Ham have won just three of their opening 10 Premier League games this season, and are currently floating dangerously above the drop zone. Most recently, they were thumped 3-0 by high-flying Nottingham Forest, after which Lopetegui apologised to the fans.

Another defeat to Everton would prompt West Ham to begin searching for both short and long-term candidates to replace the former Spain and Real Madrid boss.

Former Dortmund boss in the running

While The Guardian claim that Lopetegui still has time before West Ham start searching for his replacement, Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel says otherwise. According to Mokbel, as relayed by West Ham Zone, former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has already been eyed as Lopetegui's potential successor.

Mokbel claimed in his column on Thursday that Terzic – who already has previous at West Ham, having served as Slaven Bilic's assistant from 2015 to 2017 – "has support" at the London Stadium and would be open to taking the job should West Ham decide to part ways with Lopetegui. Fans may appreciate the young coach's ideas too, known for deploying an "attacking" 4-3-3 system.

The 42-year-old has been without work since stepping down as Dortmund boss at the end of last season. In his three seasons at Dortmund – which were split over four years – the German-Croatian manager won 66% of his games, lifting the German Cup and guiding die Schwarzgelben to a first Champions League final since 2013.

Mokbel claimed that former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is also a candidate to replace Lopetegui. Like Terzic, Potter is currently without a job. The Englishman had been a strong candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager after he stepped down from the job in the summer, but the role was eventually filled by the man Potter had replaced at Chelsea in 2022, Thomas Tuchel.

Lopetegui rues Kudus ban

If Lopetegui is to save his bacon against Everton, he will have to do so without one of his key players in Mohammed Kudus. The Ghana international is currently serving a five-game suspension after admitting violent conduct following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Kudus had been sent off after pushing Spurs duo Micky van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr in the face, initially receiving a three-game ban. Following a review, however, the ban was extended to five games, meaning West Ham will now be without the forward until December 3.

Related West Ham to consider "genius" Lopetegui replacement who'd revive Kudus Julen Lopetegui has struggled at West Ham, and the sack might already be looming large.

"It’s not good," Lopetegui said Thursday of Kudus' extended ban. "Because we thought we’d only be without him for three matches, but we have to accept it’s now a five-game ban.

"My focus is on the Everton game, and I’d rather think about what we can control for this match. We know we have challenges, but we have to be ready, and make Saturday count."