West Ham needs forward reinforcements. A possible Europa Conference victory shouldn’t mask the reality of the ropey form of their strikers this season.

Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings have had criminally little impact, and Michail Antonio, who has been a fan-favourite, has also had an underwhelming season.

The lack of productivity from the aforementioned trio has paved the way for a new marksman to endear himself to the East London faithful.

One player who has been tipped to do this is Boulaye Dia.

What’s the latest on Boulaye Dia to West Ham?

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via the West Ham Zone), the Irons, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Roma are all keen on the Salernitana striker.

It is understood that the 25-year-old favours a move to the Premier League and competes in European football, which has been the Hammers on high alert.

However, it is a muddled saga as the Senegal International is currently on loan in Italy from Villareal and has a permanent redemption clause of €12m (£10.5m).

However, Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) previously revealed it could take £27m to bring the player to the London Stadium.

Why is Boulaye Dia so sought-after?

The 2021 African Cup of Nations winner has been in imperious form this season - this is showcased by his 22 goal involvements in 33 Serie A appearances, as he ranks as the league’s third-highest scorer.

This impressive reading means that the 25-cap international has netted more goals than Raphael Leao, Olivier Giroud, Ciro Immobile, Romelu Lukaku, and Dusan Vlahovic.

However, outside Italy, the forward’s statistics remain magnificent. Outside of Europe’s top five leagues, among his positional peers, Dia ranks within the highest 21% for successful take-ons, assists, and non-penalty goals per 90, to emphasize his frightening productivity.

This has led football journalist Josh Bunting to describe the player as a “handful”, which the majority of Serie A teams have been unable to find the answer for.

From a West Ham perspective, the £30k-per-week star could be a phenomenal upgrade on Michail Antonio.

The Jamaican has been a fantastic servant to the club, having played in claret and blue since 2015.

He has only scored five league goals and disappointingly ranks within the lowest 26% for non-penalty goals, shot-creating-actions, and progressive passes per 90, according to FBref.

Perhaps most worryingly, the focal point dismally sits in the worst 3% for pass completion, a damaging reflection of his inability to link up play.

The signing of Dia would herald a new era, and his prolific nature emphatically trumps Antonio’s return.

If the Hammers are to juggle European competition again next year, they need to maximise the depth and quality within the team, and Dia would be an excellent way to do this.