The cusp of immortality. A feverish sense of anticipation emanates across East London and Prague as West Ham prepare for one of the biggest games in their history.

They play Fiorentina in the last stage of the Europa Conference League Final - their first European showpiece since 1976.

David Moyes is not a man prone to experimentation, rotation, or romantic storylines - there is no room for error, and his most trusted lineup must start the occasion.

On the final day of the Premier League season, with safety already secured, the Scotsman named a much-changed side.

One of his ever-presents that was rested at the King Power Stadium was Jarrod Bowen, whose recent rise in popularity and stardom has been a fantastic spectacle over the past couple of years.

The 26-year-old cannot contain his excitement for the final and said: “When I first signed, I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have thought about playing in a major European final three years later, so to be here and so close to winning a trophy for all of us and do to it with players who are my teammates and friends for everybody would be so special. That’s what our focus is on.”

Bowen has been an imperious asset for the Hammers, and he could write his name into Irons folklore tonight.

Why is Jarrod Bowen so important to West Ham?

In the last three Premier League campaigns, the former Hull City starlet has registered 49 goal involvements in 112 outings and has been a formidable component of a Hammers side that secured consecutive top-half finishes and has reached this monumental final.

During this phenomenal upsurge, the £60k-per-week man also received his first England call-up in June 2022.

On West Ham’s endearing journey to the verge of glory, Bowen has been at the centre and Moyes has recognised his contribution, saying: “He has been very much part of the journey from a team third-fourth bottom of the Premier League to a team challenging to be fourth-fifth in the Premier League.

“You have all the right characteristics with Jarrod whether it be a starter or a non-starter.”

Although he has endured a quieter season, Bowen has still emerged as the hub of West Ham’s productivity and creativity - he is the club’s joint top-scorer in the Premier League with Said Benrahma (6), without having the advantage of being the designated penalty-taker.

The four-cap international has also averaged the second-most key passes in the squad (1.3), as his effervescence and final ball have been imperative to attacking sequences.

Described as “unbelievable” by Jurgen Klopp, it would surprise no one if Bowen emerged as the hero tonight, and it would be fitting when considering his input across the years.