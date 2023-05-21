West Ham United capped off an unbelievable week after beating AZ Alkmaar with a dominant victory over Leeds United in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

The Irons began the encounter shakily and fell behind after Weston McKennie’s long throw-in was rifled into the back of the net by Rodrigo.

The quick start of the visitors and the seemingly sluggish nature of the Hammers left many Clarets fearing the worst, but the home side quickly regained their composure and eventually cantered to a 3-1 win.

A lot of the spotlight was on Declan Rice as he potentially appear in his last-ever game at the London Stadium in claret and blue colours but he wasn't the only player to steal the show.

One of the main protagonists for this turnaround was Jarrod Bowen, who was back to his effervescent, busy, and direct self.

How did Jarrod Bowen play against Leeds United?

Last season, the England winger was in sensational form as he recorded 22 goal contributions in 36 top-flight appearances and had the highest average rating in the squad (7.14), as per WhoScored.

This led Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to label the £60k-per-week man as “unbelievable” as he developed a reputation as one of the club’s prize assets.

For the majority of this campaign, the former Hull City dynamo has been largely unable to replicate this series of outrageous displays, which earned him his national team debut in June 2022.

The 26-year-old attacker has scored just six times, and his average dribbles per game have decreased from 1.4 last year, to just 1.0 this time around to show his slight decline.

However, when Sam Allardyce’s side came to visit east London, Bowen recaptured what everyone has been missing.

In his 84 minutes showing, the four-cap international managed four key passes and four accurate crosses, as well as two shots on target, one big chance created and he even won three ground duels.

Within this imperious showing, the 5 foot 9 playmaker’s beautifully lofted ball set up Rice for the equaliser, giving the fanbase what they could have only dreamed of before kick-off, a goal and three points from their skipper.

The midfield machine, who has been endlessly linked with Arsenal and Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window was equally impressive with five accurate long balls and two successful dribbles.

Bowen then became the goalscorer when his deft finish nestled in the bottom corner to set his side on the way to three points.

Both Rice and Bowen have the enviable chance of becoming immortalised in West Ham folklore when they take on Fiorentina in the final on 7 June.

As two of David Moyes' most popular and reliable figures, they will be pivotal if the east London outfit are to win their first European trophy since 1965.