As well as finding a Declan Rice replacement, the other pressing concern for the West Ham hierarchy will be to sign a new striker.

Last season, the attacking trio of Michail Antonio, Gianluca Scamacca, and Danny Ings only netted ten Premier League goals between them. David Moyes will be on the hunt for a more consistent and dynamic focal point to spearhead the club’s domestic and European challenges.

One man tipped to do this is Armando Broja.

What’s the latest on Armando Broja to West Ham?

According to ExWHUEmployee, the Hammers welcome an opportunity in bringing Broja to the London Stadium on loan.

Last summer, West Ham tried to sign the striker on a permanent deal for around £30m. The youngster had told Chelsea he didn’t want a season on loan and stayed at the club.

Nevertheless, the East Londoners have reignited their interest in exciting young forward Broja.

Speaking exclusively to The West Ham Way podcast, Ex said: "We’ve also looked at youngsters from other clubs, mainly Chelsea. Obviously, they’ve got Armando Broja who we tried to sign last summer, if he was to be available for a loan and maybe one of our forwards was to move on then he would be another that we would look to sign."

Who can Armando Broja replace at West Ham?

Last season was hugely challenging and disappointing for Broja. After consecutive loans, the frontman was finally spending a full year with the Chelsea first team.

However, a chaotic term under new ownership coupled with a devastating knee injury that kept him out for over six months meant he only mustered three starts in all competitions.

Nevertheless, in the previous campaign, whilst on loan at Southampton, the attacker demonstrated he was an effervescent and troublesome top-flight striker, with nine goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

This form generated large applause, with Alan Shearer saying that the £40k-per-week prodigy made an “immediate impact” whilst on loan at Southampton, adding: “Let me tell you, this lad is clinical. Broja is a young striker with an eye for goal and has a bright future in the Premier League.”

This sentiment was echoed by his former manager Frank Lampard, who said: “He is a very talented young boy. He’s fast, strong, has a real eye for goal, and he’s a very, very good young player.”

A player of this energetic, pacey, and physical profile could be the perfect heir for Antonio.

The Jamaica international has been a fantastic servant for the Irons - he has been there since 2015 and is the club’s record Premier League goalscorer, netting on 61 occasions.

But, the 33-year-old’s contract expires next summer, and he is reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Although Antonio’s commitment can never be questioned, it seems the logical time for the era of a new striker at the London Stadium.

He ranks within the lowest 26% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals per 90, total shots per 90, shot-creating actions per 90, progressive passes per 90, and touches in the attacking penalty per 90.

Meanwhile, Broja can replicate Antonio’s trademark hold-up play, whilst also providing a more compelling outlet with his lightning acceleration.