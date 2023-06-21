Gianluca Scamacca’s move to West Ham has unravelled into disaster.

The Italian was signed from Sassuolo to become the Irons’ main man, but he has been spectacularly disappointing, unable to take the goal-scoring burden off Michail Antonio.

Danny Ings was also bought in January in an attempt to cover up the Scamacca mistake, however, the Englishman has also struggled to find form in East London.

This situation has left David Moyes in the hunt for a new striker and the club has been linked with Armando Broja.

What’s the latest on Armando Broja to Chelsea?

According to Romagiallorossa.it, Roma are closing on a loan with an obligation to buy deal for Scamacca, a move that would provide space for West Ham to enquire about the Chelsea man.

Indeed, it's alleged that the Hammers are supposedly “closing” in on the 21-year-old, who last year had an asking price of around £30m.

Can Armando Broja replace Gianluca Scamacca?

Broja is a player brimming with talent, effervescence, and potential, but has suffered hideous luck with injury.

The £40k-per-week striker has been restricted to just three starts for the Blues this season after he tore his cruciate ligament in a friendly against Aston Villa in December 2022.

Although, admittedly prior to this unfortunate event, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were both reluctant to regularly utilise the forward. Nevertheless, he has shown in a previous loan spell his extraordinary talent.

During the 2020/21 season, the youngster was at Southampton, where has displayed the most promise in his short career, as in 38 appearances in all competitions, the Chelsea starlet scored nine times.

Frank Lampard, who gave Broja his full debut back in 2020, once said: “He is a very talented young boy.

“He came into us at the start of the Covid times, trained with us, and showed the attributes that I think you’re seeing now in the Premier League at Southampton.

“He’s fast, strong, has a real eye for goal and he’s a very, very good young player so I’m very aware of his strengths.”

Meanwhile, Scamacca has failed to hit the heights he had previously shown in his homeland. After netting 16 Serie goals in the 2020/21 season, he has only registered three Premier League strikes, failing to score since January 4th.

Moyes provided a rather damning indictment on Scamacca and said: "We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is. Gianluca has got to get himself back.

“You want to put out the players who you think are going to win for you, so you are always looking to put your best team out. We just want the output to be bigger and more.”

Therefore, this has opened the pathway for Broja, who has already shown he can consistently perform at the top level.

Described as “dangerous” by Ralph Hasenhuttl, the 17-cap international is a more than adequate replacement for the out-of-favour Scamacca.