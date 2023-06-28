West Ham United have “enquired” about a deal to sign Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

Is Callum Hudson-Odoi leaving Chelsea?

The Blues academy graduate was sent out on a season-long loan to Bayer Leverkusen last term in the hope of finding him some regular game time, but having only started seven games out of 34 in the Bundesliga, the left-sided winger had an underwhelming spell on the road.

With the Premier League starlet’s contract at his parent club expiring at the end of the next campaign, Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to hold crunch talks with the 22-year-old this week regarding his future in SW6, and should he depart, he seemingly won’t be short of potential suitors.

Back in August 2022, 90min credited the Irons with an interest in signing England’s former international before he made the temporary move to Germany, and despite a deal failing to materialise at the time, David Moyes is looking to take a second bite of the cherry.

Are West Ham signing Hudson-Odoi?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs name-checked West Ham as potential suitors for Hudson-Odoi but admitted that the Chelsea attacker is yet to make a full decision as to where his next destination will be. He said:

“As has been reported, a move to Saudi Arabia is certainly an option for Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer. But nothing has been decided just yet. Hudson-Odoi is assessing his future and may prefer to stay in Europe. Despite a relatively underwhelming loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season, there is no shortage of interest in the 22-year-old.

“Keep an eye on Brentford and Fulham. Crystal Palace and West Ham have also enquired. Newcastle are a historic suitor, but not currently considering a move. There is also some initial interest from Atalanta.”

Should Moyes take a chance on Hudson-Odoi?

West Ham will know that Hudson-Odoi wasn’t handed as many minutes as he would have hoped at Bayer Leverkusen hence why he only recorded one goal and assist during his time there, but he still has the potential to pose a threat in the final third.

Last season, the Adidas-sponsored gem, who pockets £120k-per-week, ranked in the 87th percentile for progressive carries so loves to take on his marker and push his team up the pitch, but he also recorded 3.86 shot-creating actions per league game which was the third-highest total throughout Xabi Alonso’s squad, via FBRef.

Chelsea’s “monster of a talent”, as dubbed by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, would further add excellent versatility to the manager’s ranks with his ability to operate all across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so with the game time that he’d receive in E20, it’s well worth bringing him to the London Stadium.