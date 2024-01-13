So far, West Ham United's 2023/24 season is shaping up to be even better than last year.

David Moyes has led them to sixth in the Premier League, through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, and while they have to replay their FA Cup third-round tie against Bristol City, they are still in the competition and have every chance of going far.

That said, fans can't have everything now, can they?

The recent loss of Lucas Paqueta in the game against Bristol over the weekend is a massive concern, although the latest player touted for a move to the London Stadium would undoubtedly help to ease the blow: Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto.

West Ham United transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to Sports Lens, West Ham are looking to strengthen their attacking options in 2024, and one of the players they are 'keeping tabs on' is Leeds' Italian wideman, Gnonto.

The report reveals that the Hammers were interested in the young winger in the summer, but when it was clear that the Peacocks weren't open to selling him, they moved on.

Sports Lens also named Fulham as one of the other Premier League sides interested in Gnonto, meaning that a bidding war could develop if the Irons don't strike quickly enough.

Unfortunately for the Eastenders, it probably won't be a cheap deal to complete, as reports over the summer indicated that the Championship side value their player at around £30m. However, with the injury to Paqueta, that might prove to be a price worth paying.

Wilfried Gnonto could ease the blow of Lucas Paqueta's injury

Now, if fans are expecting Gnonto to come into the side and immediately replicate the sort of performances that Paqueta has been putting in this season, then they might be sorely disappointed.

The Brazilian has been characteristically brilliant this year, with FBref placing him in the upper echelons of attacking midfielders in Europe's top five leagues.

Lucas Paqueta's FBref Scouting Report Percentile Tackles Top 1% Progressive Passes Top 5% Passes Attempted Top 9% Aerial Duels Won Top 9% Blocks Top 13% Clearances Top 13% Interceptions Top 15% Stats are based on players in the same position across Europe's top five leagues

However, the Leeds youngster should undoubtedly be able to come in and be an improvement upon Said Benrahma, who could be deployed on that left-hand side while Paqueta is sidelined for six to eight weeks, as per Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

This becomes clear when comparing the pair's underlying numbers, as even though neither one has been able to nail down a consistent starting spot in their respective teams, Gnonto's numbers are still more impressive.

The "absolute nightmare for defenders", as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, registers more goals and assists, produces more shot and goal-creating actions and succeeds in more of his take-ons per 90.

Wilfried Gnonto vs Said Benrahma Stats per 90 Gnonto Benrahma Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.26 0.33 Goals + Assists 0.25 0.14 Goals per Shot on Target 0.25 0.00 Passing Accuracy 79.9% 75.1% Shot-Creating Actions 3.78 3.77 Goal-Creating Actions 0.25 0.15 Successful Take-Ons 2.41 2.03 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

The only notable metric in which the Algerian comes out on top is his non-penalty expected goals and assists figure. However, his lack of actual goals just highlights his wasteful nature in front of goal.

Ultimately, the loss of Paqueta, even though it might just be for a couple of months, is a massive blow, and though Gnonto won't be able to come in and replicate his performances on the wing, he would likely do a better job than the options currently available to Moyes.