Aside from some poor performances and results in the domestic cups, West Ham United have been enjoying a rather successful season so far.

David Moyes has guided his team to sixth place in the Premier League and straight into the knockout rounds of the Europa League after finishing top of their group.

It's not just on the pitch where things have been going well, as the arrival of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City will surely give the Irons a massive boost for the rest of their domestic and continental campaigns.

That said, they haven't had everything go their way, as Jota, who was heavily touted for a move to East London last month, ultimately failed to arrive before the window slammed shut. Still, the emergence of a talented youngster within the club might render that a blessing in disguise.

Why West Ham didn't sign Jota

In the last few days of January, transfers expert Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers were "really working on the Jota deal" and that "the player is open to making the deal happen."

Everything looked rosy for the Eastenders, as the Italian also revealed that Al-Ittihad - who the former Celtic ace had only joined in the summer - were also "quite open to finding the formula for the deal."

However, the deal ultimately collapsed, with a journalist from Saudi publication Aawsat News confirming that Al-Ittihad had registered the tricky winger in their squad, thus "ending all hopes of West Ham signing the player."

While missing out on a player who was so effective for Celtic north of the border is bound to leave some fans feeling disappointed, there is a chance that this failed move, combined with the unknown future of Said Benrahma after his move to Lyon collapsed, could leave space for an up-and-coming youngster to make the position his own.

Dan Rigge could be West Ham's own Jota

With the failed move for Jota, the absence of Benrahma, and the injury concerns around Lucas Paqueta, the left wing spot in West Ham's first team suddenly looks somewhat open, which is where 17-year-old Daniel Rigge could come in.

The "very talented" teenager, as described by academy manager Kenny Brown, joined the Irons' setup from Manchester City in July 2022, and since then, he has been electric for the youth sides.

Able to play anywhere from central midfield, right-wing and left-wing, the Stockport-born gem has been tearing it up in the U18 Premier League, FA Youth Cup, and recently, in the Premier League 2.

In all, he has made 35 appearances for the Hammers' youth teams, in which he has scored eight goals and provided nine assists, meaning he averages a goal involvement every two games, which is a pretty remarkable return for someone so young.

Alongside his impressive output, the "skilful" youngster, as Brown described him, was instrumental in the U18s winning the U18 Premier League South division title and came off the bench to help the club lift their first FA Youth Cup since 1999.

Dan Rigge's Youth Statistics Competition Appearances Goals Assists U18 Premier League 28 7 9 U18 Premier League Final Stage 1 0 0 FA Youth Cup 5 0 0 Premier League 2 1 1 0 Total 35 8 9 All Stats via Transfermarkt

These achievements and his brilliant potential led to the club offering Rigge his first professional contract in October - a sign the club see a bright future ahead for him.

Ultimately, failing to secure Jota's signature is far from ideal, but with the pathway to the first team now that little bit clearer, perhaps Rigge could become the club's next attacking superstar from the Rush Green ranks in the coming years.