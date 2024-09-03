West Ham had the fifth highest spending outlay in the Premier League this summer, splashing out £132.5m by bringing ten new players to the club, including their most expensive signing of the summer, Max Kilman.

But the Hammers could be set for even more business, despite the transfer window slamming shut, as they are assessing the free agent market for another central defender addition.

One option is ex-Liverpool defender, Joel Matip, who made 14 appearances for the club last season, contributing to three clean sheets in his 1,062 minutes played.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports from Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham are looking at the free agent market for central defenders, with Joel Matip and John Egan being assessed currently.

Another option would be Mats Hummels, who is also a free agent, and this interest in central defenders comes after both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd left the club on loan last week.

Hummels made 40 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions last season, scoring four goals, providing one assist, and contributing to 13 clean sheets in his 2,932 minutes played.

Hummels vs Matip comparison

Linked with a move to the Irons over the summer, Hummels, who was once described as "one of the very best in the world" by football writer Michael Yokhin, was part of the Dortmund side that reached the Champions League final last season, losing 2-0 to Real Madrid at the final hurdle.

Both Hummels and Matip would add experience to the West Ham backline, as well as comfortability on the ball from playing in ball-dominant sides throughout their careers.

Hummels vs Matip comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Hummels Matip Goals 0.12 0.00 Progressive Carries 0.78 1.02 Progressive Passes 4.48 4.63 Passes Attempted 69.7 69.2 Passes into Final Third 4.25 3.06 Tackles 3.43 1.11 Blocks 1.73 1.76 Interceptions 1.93 1.19 Aerials Won 1.93 3.15 Stats taken from FBref

The metrics show the players rank closely in many ways, with Matip only averaging 0.5 fewer passes attempted per 90, and the pair only 0.15 progressive passes per 90 apart, with 4.48 and 4.63 respectively.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Hummels does display a higher level of passing between the lines into the final third though, averaging 4.25 per 90, compared to 3.06 per 90 for Matip, which is an important aspect for Lopetegui's side and their ball progression.

The German also produces over triple the number of tackles per 90, averaging 3.43 tackles per 90, compared to the 1.11 of Matip. Whilst he isn't the quickest, Hummel's reading of the game is elite, and his ability to arrive at the right place at the right time, allows him to average such good tackling metrics.

Matip does provide more aerial ability, winning 3.15 aerial duels per 90, compared to the 1.93 of Hummels. The 33-year-old has also played in the Premier League for a while now, whereas the ex-Dortmund man has never played in the division, and therefore could require a settling period.

Perhaps the deciding factor is their availability. While Matip spent a significant time on the sidelines, unavailable through injuries last season, Hummels only missed four games, two of which from an infection, and two being classed as "rest".

The availability of Hummels, as well as the tactical fit with slightly better on-ball metrics than Matip (passes attempted, passes into final third) could be the reason West Ham opt for the German.