West Ham United are enjoying a successful season overall this year, with progression to the knockout rounds of the Europa League secured and a top-six finish in the Premier League a genuine possibility.

However, the Irons' 3-0 defeat away to Manchester United over the weekend will have left fans feeling deflated, as while the scoreline suggests they were blown away, the reality is quite different.

David Moyes' men managed 22 shots to the Red Devils' 12 and ended the game with an expected goals figure of 1.40 to their 0.75, meaning had they been more clinical, they might've come away 3-0 victors, which must leave some supporters frustrated that the club couldn't secure a deal for Eddie Nketiah last month.

However, the failure to sign the Arsenal man leaves the door open for one of Rush Green's most exciting prospects to come through.

West Ham's interest in Eddie Nketiah

The Hammers' interest in Nketiah stretches back years at this point, with the first murmurings of a potential move coming back in January 2021.

That said, last month's links felt more substantive, with suggestions that the club had contacted the player's representatives over a potential move this season.

However, with the Gunners reportedly valuing their number 14 at around £50m - regardless of his lack of game time - the Hammers opted not to push ahead with their interest.

While this decision not to address one of the club's major weak spots might leave some fans feeling disappointed, it could have been influenced by the emergence of a number nine at Rush Green, a number nine that has the potential to surpass the Arsenal man and lead the line for the Hammers long into the future.

West Ham's next superstar

Callum Marshall made the move from Northern Irish side Linfield to West Ham's academy in January 2022, and since then, he has been tearing it up for the junior sides and has even made his debut for the first team.

In the two years Marshall spent with the Hammers' youth sides, he made 65 appearances for the U18s and U21s, in which he scored 49 goals and provided 11 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.08 games and was an essential part of the teams that won the FA Youth Cup and the U18 Premier League South last season.

Callum Marshall's Youth Career Club West Ham Appearances 65 Goals 49 Assists 11 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 All Stats via Transfermarkt

With such an impressive record at youth level, it's easy to see why U23 scout Antonio Mango described the young prodigy as "insane" earlier this season and why Moyes gave him his debut last month when he came on for ten minutes against Bristol City in the FA Cup.

With it clear that Marshall has now outgrown junior football, the Hammers opted to send the 19-year-old out on loan for the rest of the season, with Championship side West Bromwich Albion jumping at the opportunity and giving him his first Championship minutes against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Ultimately, the "amazing" Northern Irishman, as dubbed by Mango, looks to have bags of talent and a genuine shot at reaching the very top of the game, so opting not to sign Nketiah in January could end up being a fantastic decision, if Moyes and Co give this up and comer a genuine shot in the team next season.