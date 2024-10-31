In the same season that West Ham United signed Jarrod Bowen from Hull City for around £20m, the Hammers brought seven players to the club on permanent transfers, and Tomas Soucek on an initial loan deal.

Some big earners were also shifted that same season, with Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez and Pedro Obiang all moving on, creating room in the squad, especially for those attacking reinforcements such as Bowen.

West Ham 2019/20 signings Player Fee (£) Sebastian Haller £41.8m Pablo Fornals £23.4m Jarrod Bowen £17.8m Albian Ajeti £9.4m Darren Randolph £3.9m Roberto £0 David Martin £0 Figures taken from Transfermarkt

Sebastian Haller was the big addition that season, but failed to deliver on a consistent basis for the club upfront, making 54 appearances for the Hammers, scoring just 14 goals, providing one assist, and totalling 3,681 minutes played.

But despite other signings in this window not quite living up to expectations, Bowen certainly has, now becoming a key figure at West Ham, and signing a new bumper deal to keep him at the club until 2030.

Jarrod Bowen's record at West Ham

Since joining the Irons in 2020, Bowen has made 213 appearances for the club, netting 64 times, providing 41 assists, and totalling 16,700 minutes played. The 27-year-old has been predominantly played as a right-winger during his career, but he can also play as a striker through the middle if needed.

Bowen has earned 12 England caps so far, which is testament to the consistency he can provide for both club and country, working hard on both sides of the ball, looking to provide output in the final third, and offering positional versatility.

The England international is coming off the back of his best output year for the club, scoring 20 goals in all competitions, having made 44 appearances, whilst also providing 10 assists. The most interesting part though, is when you assess the number of games Bowen played in each position last campaign.

22 times, Bowen played as the centre-forward for the Hammers last season, scoring nine times, and providing four assists. Meanwhile, on 21 occasions, Bowen played as a right-winger/midfielder, scoring 11 times, and providing six assists. This highlights that positional versatility, and perhaps an option for Julen Lopetegui if the poor form of Michail Antonio continues, whilst injuries seem to persist for Niclas Füllkrug.

West Ham could go back into the market for a number nine, but another option they have is to convert Bowen to a permanent striker, replacing Danny Ings, and add another goalscoring wide man to their ranks, who even ranked above Arsenal's Bukayo Saka - who placed 21st - in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports from Football Insider, West Ham are interested in Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman. The Hammers are said to be ready to swoop for the 14th placed Ballon d'Or nominee in January, albeit with PSG also interested in the 27-year-old.

Lookman made 45 appearances for Atalanta last campaign in all competitions, scoring 17 goals, providing ten assists, and totalling 2,809 minutes played. He played a huge part in leading the Italian side to their Europa League triumph, scoring all three goals in the final, as Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the final.

If West Ham manage to make this addition - which could cost around £51m, judging by his summer price tag - it could allow them to unleash a front three of Lookman (left-wing), Mohammed Kudus (right-wing) and Bowen (striker), making them one of the most feared attacking trios in the Premier League, especially in transition.

Bowen and Lookman's potential partnership

Lookman has been hailed as "sensational" by Peter Crouch for his rise through the ranks, having had failed spells in England for Fulham, Everton and Leicester City. Across the three clubs, the 27-year-old made 125 appearances, scoring 16 goals, and providing 11 assists.

In comparison, for Atalanta, Lookman has made just 89 appearances since joining in 2022, scoring 37 goals and providing 23 assists in 5,404 minutes played. That rise has thus seen him surpass the likes of Saka in the Ballon d'Or rankings, with that some statement considering the Englishman provided 34 goals and assists in all competitions last season.

His output level has drastically increased, and should he return to the Premier League, it would very much feel like his chance to prove people wrong.

Bowen vs Lookman comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Bowen Lookman Goals 0.37 0.62 Assists 0.19 0.62 xG 0.21 0.56 xAG 0.33 0.48 Progressive Carries 4.02 5.49 Progressive Passes 3.91 4.08 Shots Total 2.50 3.46 Goals/Shot 0.11 0.14 Key Passes 2.53 3.80 Shot-Creating Actions 4.02 8.03 Successful Take-Ons 1.38 2.39 Stats taken from FBref

The best way of setting up with both Bowen and Lookman, in order to get the most out of their individual attributes, is by having Lookman on the left, allowing him to cut inside on his right foot, drift inside and create/link with his teammates.

Most of Lookman's minutes over the past few seasons have come as a second striker, playing off the left, with a more physical striker through the middle. Bowen, whilst not being a physical hold-up striker, is clever with his movement, and has a great understanding of the role to facilitate for others, which could allow the Hammers to get the best out of Lookman and Kudus.

The metrics analysed above tell us exactly why Lookman could be the solution to West Ham, adding high shot volume, excellent creative numbers, brilliant progression stats, and improved output for the side. This move wouldn't only allow you to get Lookman into the team in his best position, but it would also allow Kudus to be moved over to his preferred side, where he produced his best numbers last season.

If Lopetegui can get the best out of all three attackers, it could make all the difference in firing West Ham higher up the table, making them feared by opposition defences on the break, and allowing them to therefore control the game for longer periods, as teams are too busy worrying about being caught on the counter by the electric frontline of the Hammers.