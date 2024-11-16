Since Julen Lopetegui joined West Ham United, things have taken a turn for the worse, with the club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, only winning three games from 11 this season.

Despite improving some of their team metrics, averaging more possession per game (45.3%), taking more shots (13.5 per game), and conceding fewer shots (16.3 per game), West Ham are performing worse, struggling to grasp their new system and principles.

But it was very nearly not Lopetegui in the hot seat, as West Ham were in talks to appoint Ruben Amorim, who has just taken over Manchester United.

Reports from the Daily Mail have revealed the reason behind West Ham rejecting Amorim over the summer, with the club being worried about his “lack of experience” outside of Portugal.

The 39-year-old had only managed in Portugal before taking the Manchester United job, spending four games in charge of Case Pia, 13 games in charge of SC Braga, before spending 231 games in charge of Sporting, between 2020-2024.

At Sporting, Amorim managed to average 2.29 PPM (points per match), leading the Portuguese giants to two Primeira Liga titles (2020/21 and 2023/24), two Taca de Liga titles (2020/21 and 2021/22), and one Supertaca Candido de Oliveira title (2021).

After the sacking of Erik ten Hag, Amorim has now been appointed as the Man United manager, but things could have been very different had West Ham not rejected Amorim in the summer.

The Portuguese coach tends to play a 3-4-2-1/3-4-3, opting for a three central defender system, with attacking wingbacks and inside forwards. And now, it turns out, the Hammers could have a second chance at bringing in an elite 3-4-3 coach of their own, one whom Jürgen Klopp labelled "exceptional" last season.

Back in 2023, West Ham were linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso. Now, the 42-year-old Spaniard is set to leave Leverkusen 'on his own accord' in the summer of 2025, according to reports from Eurosport.

Of course, many top clubs are said to be keen, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich the most likely destinations, but if those jobs aren't available in the summer, West Ham could become an option for the Leverkusen coach, if he is set on leaving the club.

In their Bundesliga title-winning season (2023/24), Leverkusen held the most possession on average per game (62.1%), and took the second most shots per game (18.2). This shows the intent of Alonso's team, and how he sets up, looking to be aggressive, keep possession, and control the game, exactly what West Ham are looking for.

Leverkusen also conceded the fewest shots per game in the division, only conceding 8.6 shots against them per game. For reference, West Ham conceded 17.2 shots against them per game last season under Moyes, the fourth most in the Premier League. This is again positive proof that Alonso can coach a defensive unit, and maybe begin to bring those tallies down for the Hammers.

The 42-year-old coach would be the dream appointment for West Ham fans, in the mould of young Amorim, bringing an exciting style of play, more control in games, and a more structured defensive unit. But which individuals could benefit most from Alonso if he were to be appointed?

Who could benefit from Alonso's system

One man who could hugely benefit from Alonso’s 3-4-3 system change, is Lucas Paqueta, who could be used as more of a free-roaming ten, much like Florian Wirtz is used for Leverkusen. Wirtz has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals, providing two assists, and totalling 1,237 minutes played.

This role in Alonso’s team is usually for the playmaker, to allow them the ability to look for pockets of space to receive the ball, link play, and make incisive passes into the forward and wingbacks running in behind.

Paqueta vs Wirtz (2023/24 season) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Paqueta Wirtz Goals 0.21 0.47 Assists 0.18 0.49 xAG 0.17 0.30 Progressive Passes 6.59 8.65 Progressive Carries 1.36 5.44 Shots Total 1.33 2.66 Key Passes 1.46 3.01 Shot-Creating Actions 3.12 6.58 Stats taken from FBref

Whilst the metrics analysed above don't paint the full picture, with Wirtz outperforming Paqueta in every metric, it is clear to see when watching the Brazilian the talent and quality he has on the ball, and this could be further unlocked by playing in a more progressive style and system, as opposed to the more limiting system of Moyes last year.

Paqueta’s skillset is extremely well suited to this, allowing him to be the primary playmaker higher up the pitch, whilst also having the tenacity and bravery to press from the front (another key principle of Alonso’s side). The former Lyon man has two goals and no assists to his name this season, but could be revived with the Spaniard's appointment.

Another player that could really take it up a level under Alonso is Emerson, who would become much more of an attacking left wing-back, looking to do damage in the opposition half, much like Alejandro Grimaldo for Leverkusen.

Grimaldo has made 17 appearances so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists from that wide role, and totalling 1,312 minutes so far.

Alonso often sets up with one of his wing-backs really high and wide, constantly pinning that side of the pitch deeper, whilst the other wing-back can come inside at times, to help in the build up, before making runs into the box/towards the byline.

Emerson certainly has the technical capacity to be involved in these phases of play, and his numbers could explode in this new role, becoming their very own Grimaldo, by contributing to goals and assists further up the pitch, whilst also being involved in build-up, to help West Ham control the game.

As tough and unlikely as it is for Alonso to become West Ham manager next season, he would certainly take the Hammers to another level, and could even see some big individual improvements, playing in new roles, and zones that suit their skillset.