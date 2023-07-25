Highlights

West Ham United are closing in on the signing of Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges and have a deal 'agreed in principle' for his arrival, though the Citizens will aim to include a buyback clause or sell-on clause in his departure, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Carlos Borges going to West Ham United?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the state of play surrounding Borges and his potential move to West Ham, stating: "West Ham are working to get Carlos Borges deal done and sealed this week for fee around £14m, as revealed last week. Deal at final stages. Man City would keep buy back clause into the contract."

The Daily Mail also report along similar lines and state that West Ham and Borges are 'finalising terms' before the Portugal Under-19 international completes his move to the London Stadium.

Veteran striker Michail Antonio could be set to leave the Hammers amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq and previous admiration from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Last term, Borges was in a rich vein of form for Manchester City's elite development squad and registered 29 goals and 18 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per The Evening Standard, Borges is said to have turned down approaches from Brighton & Hove Albion alongside German giants Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in order to complete a switch to West Ham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth had revealed that Borges is close to joining West Ham, though believes that a buyback clause or sell-on clause included in any agreement.

Sheth said: "With regard to Carlos Borges, we understand that one is agreed in principle now for around £14million.

"Manchester City will do what they always do when they sell players. They always do it on their terms, so there will be some kind of sell-on, matching or a buyback clause. All of that will be involved in whatever contract Borges signs for West Ham United."

Who else could West Ham United sign this window?

West Ham boss David Moyes has several targets in his sights as he aims to build a team worthy of challenging for the European qualification spots in the Premier League.

Transfer guru Romano has recently uncovered on Twitter that the Hammers have seen a bid turned down for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as he stated: "Chelsea have rejected West Ham first bid for Conor Gallagher around £40m with add-ons. After discussing internally and also with Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea decided to reject. West Ham remain interested but CFC want at least £50m to sell Conor."

Telegraph Sport indicate that West Ham have also put in an opening offer for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse that is believed to be in the region of £25 million.

Denis Zakaria, Scott McTominay and Joao Palhinha are all alternative targets for the Hammers as Moyes seeks midfield reinforcements this summer.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Manchester City ace Taylor Harwood-Bellis have also cropped up on the radar at the London Stadium as potential defensive additions, as per The Guardian.