West Ham United secured their first Premier League win in three last night, defeating Newcastle United 2-0 at St James’ Park.

Goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka secured the victory for Julen Lopetegui’s side, undoubtedly playing a huge role in potentially securing his future with the club.

The Spaniard has been under huge pressure in recent weeks after the slow start to the 2024/25 campaign, but the display on Tyneside has undoubtedly given supporters a reason to be positive.

It was an excellent attacking and defensive display, taking their chances in front of goal, before restricting Eddie Howe’s outfit to limited opportunities in the process.

Numerous first-team members stepped up their performance levels, producing some of their best displays since the season began a couple of months ago.

West Ham’s star performers against Newcastle

Centre-back Max Kilman arrived in a £40m deal from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers during the off-season, but has yet to demonstrate his best form since his move to the capital.

However, his display in the North East last night was undoubtedly one of his finest since that big-money transfer, looking like the player the hierarchy splashed all that cash on.

The 27-year-old featured for the entire 90 minutes, playing in a backline that secured just their second clean sheet of the league campaign to date.

Kilman completed 89% of the passes he attempted, whilst making eight clearances - playing a pivotal role in keeping the in-form Alexander Isak quiet and restricting him to limited opportunities.

Midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been a man under fire in recent weeks, but he answered his critics last night with a warrior-like performance at the heart of Lopetegui’s midfield.

The Brazilian won six tackles and ten duels - the most of any player on the pitch, showcasing that he’s more than capable of doing the dirty work rather than being a luxury player.

He also made seven passes into the final third, looking to create opportunities for his teammates, playing a huge role in the transition for the Hammers.

However, despite the aforementioned duo’s respective displays, it was another player’s performance on Tyneside who impressed the most, undoubtedly giving Lopetegui a selection headache in the coming weeks.

West Ham player looks undroppable after Newcastle

Midfielder Carlos Soler joined the Hammers on loan from French side PSG after James Ward-Prowse departed to sign for fellow top-flight side Nottingham Forest on a deal until the end of the season.

The Spaniard has frequently found minutes hard to come by since his arrival, with last night his first league start since his summer arrival.

Edson Alvarez hasn’t featured since his dismissal against Forest nearly a month ago, with Guido Rodriguez a man out of form in recent weeks, ultimately leading to Soler’s rare start.

However, it was an opportunity the 27-year-old took with both hands, completing 45 passes and registering four efforts on goal as he tried to make the desired effect in attacking areas.

Soler made six recoveries, winning two duels and also completing 50% of the dribbles he attempted, leading to Sky Sports’ Dougie Critchley stating it was his “best game” for the club.

Soler against Newcastle United Statistics Tally Minutes played 84 Touches 63 Passes completed 45/50 (90%) Shots taken 4 Duels won 2 Recoveries 6 Dribbles completed 1/2 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

As a result, the box-to-box midfielder was handed a 7/10 match rating by The Standard’s Dom Smith, with only goalscoring Wan-Bissaka receiving a higher match rating.

It’s almost impossible for Lopetegui to drop his £80k-per-week compatriot after his impressive performance alongside Paqueta at the heart of the Hammers midfield.

The pair demonstrated an excellent understanding, but will both have to be on top form as they host title hopefuls Arsenal at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.