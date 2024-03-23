Sure, the Hammers fanbase erupted into euphoria when Jarrod Bowen latched onto Lucas Paqueta's through ball to win the Europa Conference League last season, but that match marked a critical juncture for the club, who had masked a mediocre Premier League term, finishing 14th, with cup triumph - and losing midfield talisman Declan Rice to Arsenal in a club record £105m sale.

Now, seventh and awaiting Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League quarter-finals, West Ham are much-improved - and that's thanks to some stellar recruitment. The Irons' recent past has been chequered in that regard, but Paqueta, who remains the record signing at £53m, is a bona fide success.

He might be the most expensive West Ham player in existence but it's hard to argue against his quality, and indeed the impact that he has had in bringing silverware and success to the side.

Why Lucas Paqueta's so influential for West Ham

Mohammed Kudus is a star; Edson Alvarez is excelling in holding midfield as he anchors a team nursing the exit of an irreplaceable sensation in Rice, but Paqueta is no doubt West Ham's standout player, having been courted by Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's treble winners approached West Ham with the hope of signing Paqueta in an £80m deal in 2023 but pulled out following concerns vis-a-vis the Brazilian's alleged FA betting breaches.

It's a good thing too, with Paqueta one of the most influential members of the squad; it's no coincidence that the dismal run of form throughout January and February arrived with the 26-year-old sidelined by injury.

West Ham PL Performance 23/24 # Games Wins PPG With Paqueta 22 12 1.8 Without Paqueta 7 0 0.4 Sourced via Transfermarkt

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 9% of passes attempted across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 1% for tackles, the top 19% for interceptions, the top 13% for clearances and the top 4% for aerial wins per 90.

It's easy to see why Manchester City held a vested interest in signing the £150k-per-week ace, having posted seven goals and six assists in 2023/24 and earned praise for his "mind-boggling" ability by former teammate Rice.

Paqueta might be the guy but there's another South American once on West Ham's books that actually eclipses his market value, were this player to have been sold in today's bloated market.

How much Carlos Tevez would be worth in 2024

As has been made patently obvious by the sizeable header above, that man is Carlos Tevez, who spent just one season kicking a ball about in a West Ham shirt but is undoubtedly one of the most talented strikers to have played for the London club.

A surprise acquisition from Brazilian team Corinthians back in 2006, Tevez arrived with a weight of expectation and enjoyed a decent campaign in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and supplying three assists from just 19 starts during his first season, with his goal on the final day of the term handing his side a 1-0 victory over Manchester United and preserving top-flight status.

Tevez was awarded West Ham's Player of the Year award before completing a two-year loan agreement to Manchester United before finally agreeing in principle for the permanent £32m transfer of the player, seeming to smash the British transfer record at the time.

However, Tevez infamously ditched Old Trafford to join heated city rivals Manchester City following long-standing complications regarding registration with West Ham, eventually ending an interminable saga after 99 matches and 34 goals with Manchester United by signing for the Sky Blues in 2009 for £25.5m.

But what if, theoretically, this all happened in the present? How high might the player's price tag have been? Well, thanks to those over at Totally Money, the numbers have been crunched and it's all been laid out.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

Indeed, according to the figure-led site, Tevez would have cost a hefty £60m if the sale all took place in 2024, which might not have beaten the staggering sum that West Ham recouped from Rice's exit but it would have seen him enter a more lucrative realm than that of Paqueta, if not by that much - the latter man currently valued at around €50m (£42m), as per CIES Football Observatory.

This is a remarkable figure but is probably justifiable given the career Tevez would have in the Premier League, scoring 84 goals and supplying 40 assists across 202 fixtures for his respective outfits, enduring a convoluted journey on English shores but proving to be invariably deadly in front of goal, reaching his apex during his first few seasons with City, scoring 43 league goals over two campaigns.

West Ham would sure appreciate a goalscoring machine such as the Argentinian right now, with Michail Antonio nearing the twilight phase of his career and Danny Ings flattering to deceive in front of goal since signing, scoring four goals from 46 matches.

This is all tongue-in-cheek, of course. The fact of the matter is that Tevez last played for West Ham 18 years ago, but it does illuminate the ever-changing game and the money that football is built upon.

This is evidenced by Rice's cross-London transfer to the Emirates Stadium, moving for an incredible amount despite clearly being worth the hassle, supercharging the Gunners' title challenge.

Tevez might have had his issues at West Ham, but he was well worth the bother too, hailed for his “monster” ability in front of goal by broadcaster Sam Tighe, and Totally Money's valuation only highlights just how good he was.