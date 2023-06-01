West Ham United are keenly tracking the possibility of making a move for Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho.

What’s the latest on Fabio Carvalho to West Ham United?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are reluctant to let the 20-year-old leave on a permanent deal, but there any many clubs who are interested in his signature.

The Football Insider previously reported that the Hammers, Brentford, and Burnley are the English contenders.

The youngster has only clocked 340 minutes of Premier League football and Klopp recently said:

“I think there is a possibility Fabio could go on loan, but we will see.

“No player has impressed me more than Fabio, that’s the truth. This very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations and it didn’t work out. His work ethic will give him a fantastic career.

“His reactions in a row [to not playing], I’ve never seen before, unbelievable.”

How would Fabio Carvalho fit in at West Ham United?

The Portuguese whiz rose to extraordinary prominence during the 2021/22 season, where he registered 18 goal involvements in 36 outings for a Fulham side that netted a monstrous 106 goals as they cantered to the Championship title.

As a result of his potential, he moved to Merseyside for £7.7m.

Carvalho started his Liverpool career incredibly, he has netted scored his first goal in a 9-0 thumping of Bournemouth, and in the next game, he found a 98th-minute winner against Newcastle.

However, even with Liverpool suffering an underwhelming year, he failed to appear regularly, as he has been restricted to just eight starts in all competitions.

The young playmaker is still someone of ridiculous quality, and departing teammate Roberto Firmino is also a big fan, having previously claimed that he is a “great player” and "a star.”

This is perhaps why he’s been linked with the Irons, and the frightening creativity he displayed in his previous stint with the Cottagers could make for a devastating partnership with the equally inventive Lucas Paqueta.

Similarly to Carvalho, the Brazilian has endured a tricky debut season in the English top flight but has been unplayable recently.

The former Lyon ace was at the peak of his powers in the 3-1 victory over Leeds United on May 21st, where he managed three key passes, six successful dribbles, four accurate long balls, and 11 winning ground duels, as per Sofascore.

This dazzling performance included an awe-inspiring assist, where his two mesmeric ball rolls left two defenders sprawled on the turf to tee up Manuel Lanzini for a simple tap-in.

The 25-year-old playmaker also ranks in the top 7% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, and his link-up with Carvalho could be magic.

The former Fulham prodigy’s incredible functionality is another casing point for a move to east London as he has appeared across the frontline throughout his career.

With Paqueta behind the striker, and Carvalho tucked in as an inverted forward, it could be an exciting prospect for Hammers boss David Moyes heading into next season.