West Ham have shown interest in making a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer.

How much is Trevoh Chalobah worth?

According to the Guardian, David Moyes is in the market for a new centre-back and has shortlisted Chalobah as a possible option.

The 24-year-old is also being targeted by Internazionale, and faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

It was previously reported the Chelsea hierarchy was open to selling Chalobah, who is now behind teammates Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Levi Colwill in the pecking order.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to head into the season with four centre-backs in the squad, but this plan has been thrown into question due to Fofana’s long-term injury.

With Badiashile also to miss the start of the season through injury, the Argentine doesn’t want his defensive options further depleted.

Nevertheless, Chalobah remains a target for the Hammers, and he could be available for around £25m.

The £50k-per-week gem could be swayed by a move to the London Stadium as he will be eyeing an England debut ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament next summer.

West Ham also have Harry Maguire and Taylor Harwood-Bellis on their radar this summer, according to the same report.

Who can Chalobah replace at West Ham?

The 6 foot 4 titan has been at Chelsea since 2007 and is one of the very few academy prospects to make a notable breakthrough into the first team.

His career in West London began in emphatic fashion when he netted on his Premier League debut in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season.

In total, he has made 63 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, and although he isn’t a regular starter, he has emerged as a dependable squad option.

Last campaign, Chalobah was Chelsea’s second most-used defender (only behind Silva) and occasionally deputised at right-back for the injured Reece James. On that evidence, he'd provide David Moyes with plenty of versatility, something that could be key as the Irons embark on another voyage in Europe this season.

Former manager Graham Potter is one notable fan of the Englishman’s composure and positional awareness, saying: “I’ve been very impressed from day one. He’s trained really well, very professional, very determined. He’s an impressive character, very focused on his football. He’s a bit of a soldier.”

From a West Ham perspective, someone of this durability and versatility would be the perfect long-term replacement for Angelo Ogbonna.

The Italian is in the twilight years of his career and looks set to struggle with another year of domestic and European football.

The 35-year-old only started 13 Premier League matches last season and Moyes opted for alternative defenders in the crucial, latter stages of the club’s Europa Conference League triumph.

Chalobah can be deemed a certified upgrade due to his superiority in a number of metrics. Defensively, the Chelsea star outranks Ogbonna for tackles per 90 (1.71 vs 0.8), interceptions per 90 (1.28 vs 1.24), and blocks per 90 (0.92 vs 0.8).

Moreover, the former Ipswich loanee is also far more accomplished on the ball, comfortably trumping the veteran for pass completion per 90 (88.1% vs 80%), progressive passes per 90 (3.65 vs 0.8), and progressive carries per 90 (1.01 vs 0.00).

Judging by these statistics and his profile, If West Ham can persuade the Chelsea owners to sanction Chalobah’s departure, it would be an extremely shrewd piece of business.