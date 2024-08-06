Since Julen Lopetegui took over, West Ham have been implementing a new possession-based style of football, looking for their central defenders to be comfortable playing out from the back, fullbacks to push up and support the wide attackers, and the midfield pivot to help progress play through the lines.

That midfield area has just become that little bit stronger with Guido Rodriguez signing as a free agent, becoming West Ham's first signing of the summer in that area of the pitch. However, another addition in this area cannot be ruled out.

With Lucas Paqueta's long-term future up in the air, the Hammers will be looking for any market opportunities to secure another midfielder who can help replicate the Brazilian's creative numbers and progress play, being a key part of Lopetegui's vision.

West Ham chasing another midfielder

According to reports from CaughtOffside, West Ham are showing interest in Celtic midfielder, Matt O'Riley, who has also attracted interest from other top sides, such as Chelsea and Atalanta.

Leicester City also holds an interest, according to the reports, and Celtic's asking price is said to be £25m, which both Premier League sides are hesitant to pay for the 23-year-old Danish star.

O'Riley made 49 appearances in all competitions for Celtic last season, scoring 19 goals, providing 18 assists, and totalling 4,291 minutes played.

O'Riley and Rodriguez partnership

Rodriguez made 29 appearances in all competitions for Real Betis last season, scoring two goals, providing one assist, and contributing to eight clean sheets in 2,241 minutes played.

He was predominantly deployed as a defensive midfielder, even taking the captain's armband twice towards the end of the season.

O'Riley is more of a number eight/attacking midfielder, and the pairing of Rodriguez who is more defensive-minded, and the Danish midfielder, could strike a strong balance in the Hammers midfield.

Rodriguez vs Paqueta comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Rodriguez Paqueta Goals 0.10 0.14 Assists 0.00 0.23 Progressive Passes 3.17 6.43 Progressive Carries 0.39 1.17 Shots 0.88 1.30 Shots on Target 0.34 0.26 Tackles 1.66 0.86 Blocks 1.32 0.96 Interceptions 1.41 0.68 Stats taken from FBref

O'Riley, once described as a "wonderful footballer" by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, spoke about the players' intelligence, and the high standards he has for himself.

Whilst the table above compares Rodriguez and Paqueta, it shows how both players complement each other, offering aspects of the game to provide balance as a pair. O'Riley can offer similar traits to that of Paqueta, with creative passing and progression at the forefront.

The Hoops star would be tasked with adding the progressive passing, G/A output, and shooting volume from midfield, all of which the 23-year-old midfielder thrives at. In his first game of the season for Celtic, he provided an assist, made seven key passes, and completed 3/5 long balls.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Those seven key passes show the creative mind of O'Riley, and his eye for a pass, which could make him the perfect Paqueta replacement, and in turn the perfect pair for the Hammers' new defensive midfielder' Rodriguez, to strike a brilliant and balanced partnership in midfield.