West Ham United are set to allow one of their players to leave the club before the close of the transfer window, according to a new report.

The Hammers got their Premier League season underway over the weekend, but it wasn’t the start Julien Lopetegui would have hoped for, as they were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa. They will be looking to put that right this weekend, as they play their first London derby of the season against Crystal Palace.

West Ham's summer signings

Given that West Ham brought in a new manager, it was no surprise to see how busy the club has been over the course of the last few months. Lopetegui has replaced David Moyes, and like any new manager, he will have wanted to make changes to the squad.

The Hammers board has backed him in that department, as the club has brought in eight new players over the course of this transfer window so far. There has been a lot of turnover at the club, as they have also let eight players leave, either due to contracts expiring or players just being sold.

West Ham's summer signings Signed from Max Kilman Wolves Crysencio Summerville Leeds United Niclas Füllkrug Borussia Dortmund Luis Guilherme Palmeiras Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Jean-Clair Todibo Nice

The Hammers have bought a mix of experience and youth in this transfer window, as the club brought in Max Kilman from Wolves as well as the experienced heads of Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham. But the standout additions will probably come in the form of Crysencio Summerville, who joined the club from Leeds United after an excellent campaign with the Yorkshire side last season, as he helped them finish in the play-off places. West Ham have also added German international striker Niclas Füllkrug to their ranks after his impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund and Germany.

Lopetegui improved his defence with the addition of Kilman, but he has gone on to improve it even more, as they have added Aaron Wan-Bissaka to their options in recent weeks after the full-back spent years with Manchester United, and they have also signed centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo on loan from Nice.

The club has been extremely busy with incomings, but West Ham’s focus may now be on what players they can let go before next week’s transfer deadline.

West Ham to let Luizao leave

According to Globo Esporte, relayed by Sport Witness, Brazilian side Corinthians have made an offer to sign Luizao, and West Ham have accepted it. That offer is believed to be a season-long loan deal, with both clubs said to be negotiating a future purchase option for the 22-year-old.

As well as looking to agree on a future buy option, West Ham also wants to add a future sale fee, and these details are expected to be reached. It has been previously claimed that Luizao wanted to revive his career under Lopetegui after failing to appear under Moyes, but that doesn’t look to be the case, as the player’s representatives are said to have encouraged a transfer.

Luizao joined the Hammers in January 2023 on a free transfer but has spent the last 18 months playing for the club’s under-21s, failing to make a single senior appearance, and it looks as if he is on course to leave the London Stadium on loan with a view to a permanent deal.