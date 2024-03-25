It presumably feels like déjà vu for West Ham United fans as they once again go into the summer needing to sign a striker. However, this time they may be able to pull off a surprise coup for one of Europe's top number nines.

West Ham on striker search again

Whilst Jarrod Bowen has filled the void well this season, it is clear that the top of David Sullivan's to-do-list this summer is to sign a new striker. A slew of disappointing signings up front and injuries to usual talisman Michail Antonio has left David Moyes relying on Bowen to deliver the goals.

Whilst the 27-year-old has found the net on 18 occasions this season, including a hat-trick against Brentford back in February, it is clear that he is not the long-term solution to the Hammers' woes up top, or at the very least needs a prolific partner to take the pressure off his shoulders.

The East London outfit have been regularly linked with a move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy with the Guinea international bagging 22 goals in just 20 Bundesliga appearances this season. West Ham also came close to agreeing a deal for Chelsea's Armando Broja in Janaury, but the deal was eventually poached by Fulham.

Whilst the Hammers could return to either of these targets this summer, they now appear to have their eyes on one of the Premier League's most in demand players.

Hammers enter race for sought after striker

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, West Ham could make a surprise approach for Ivan Toney. The outlet claims that "the Hammers want to bring in a new striker for next season and believe that they can make a statement signing" by bringing the 28-year-old to the London Stadium.

It had previously been reported that West Ham were interested in the striker however, this latest development could see the Hammers leapfrog London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal to complete the deal. O'Rourke states that the Gunners are set to pull the plug on their pursuit of the Brentford striker while the Blues' ongoing financial troubles will limit their chances of signing the £50million+ valued man, leaving the Irons free to sneak in and secure a deal.

Toney's stats for this season have seen the 28-year-old score four times in just ten appearances, with the striker taking no time to find his form again after returning from suspension. In a career that has seen Toney rise from League Two to the Premier League, the Englishman has become known as a reliable goalscorer that can get the job done at any level.

Ivan Toney Stats Last Six Seasons Club Games Played Goals Scored 2023/24 Brentford 10 4 2022/23 Brentford 35 21 2021/22 Brentford 37 14 2020/21 Brentford 52 33 2019/20 Peterbrough United 39 26 2018/19 Peterbrough United 45 23

Last season saw Toney arguably at his best yet with the 28-year-old's 21 goal tally seeing him finish third in the race for the 2022/23 golden boot. It was this run of form that first attracted the attention of some of Europe's elite sides with Brentford manager Thomas Frank saying of the rumours: “Ivan is a world class player, so why should we sell a world class player? I would rather want him to play here for the rest of his contract. That is not up to me to decide.

“There is not many players that go past 20 goals in the Premier League. Last year it was two, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. He is a top player that is why there is interest, but I would like to keep him.”

With Toney's exit looking more and more likely each day, West Ham might find themselves in the right place at the right time when it comes to snapping up one of the Premier League's top talents.