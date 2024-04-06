West Ham United officials have been left "hugely impressed" by an 18-goal forward and are now looking at signing him this summer, with David Moyes' side casting their eyes on a new target.

Steidten summer transfer plans taking effect at West Ham

The uncertainty surrounding Moyes' future is likely to be a big topic of discussion over the next few months, as the Scotsman slowly moves towards the expiry of his Hammers contract on June 30.

In the mean time, though, West Ham and Steidten are believed to be making transfer plans - which will take effect with or without Moyes at the helm next season.

Concerns have surrounded the Irons backline at points this season, with Nayef Aguerd attracting criticism for some of his displays alongside Kurt Zouma. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are thought to be maintaining an interest in both Aguerd and Zouma, but if either of the duo depart, West Ham will need to source a replacement.

West Ham have been linked with Atletico Madrid ace Mario Hermoso, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, and it is believed Steidten is personally keeping tabs on Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

Further forward, the club also need more options. Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen stand out as West Ham's world-class attacking options, but if injury were to befall either of the star duo, they'd be in big trouble given the lack of quality alternatives.

As such, it is believed West Ham are keen on bringing in a new forward this summer, and the Championship could well be a fruitful source of talent for them - as evident by Bowen's rise since he signed from Hull City. This is where their interest in Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville comes in.

West Ham blown away by Summerville as they enter summer race

According to HITC, West Ham officials have been left "hugely impressed" by Summerville - amid a season where he's bagged 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Steidten and co have been scouting the winger for months now, and are one of the many top flight sides looking at signing him for next season. Summerville has been lavished with praise over 2023/2024, with Leeds boss Daniel Farke holding him in very high esteem.

Crysencio Summerville's best Championship performances this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town 10.00 Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United 9.73 Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United 9.39 Leeds United 3-0 Rotherham 8.83 Leeds United 3-0 Birmingham 8.78

“He is playing an outstanding season in terms of performances, end product and also his willingness to work for the team, to be there and deliver on a daily basis even in training, otherwise you can’t deliver consistency in this league,” said Farke on Summerville.

“You have to be on it each and every day on the training pitch but also with good habits in nutrition, sleep and recovery. We don’t have to speak about the potential of Cree, the sky is the limit with his potential but to show consistency this is crucial. It’s no coincidence he has delivered many end products.”