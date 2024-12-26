West Ham United chiefs are said to be enamoured by an attacking player who is on manager Julen Lopetegui's personal radar, with the January transfer window looming and technical director Tim Steidten under pressure to deliver.

Tim Steidten suffers backlash at West Ham amid "increasing" scrutiny

Club insiders have reported that Steidten, who led West Ham's recruitment strategy in the summer, spending north of £120 million, is apparently under "increasing pressure" at the London Stadium.

Claret & Hugh state that the German is facing continuous scrutiny inside the club, and his signing of Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund has been particularly criticised, following a start to life at West Ham overshadowed by injury.

There are also some doubts surrounding Brazilian starlet Luis Guilherme amid his struggle to make a real impact thus far, with Steidten's overall decisions and conduct failing to pay any real dividends as we fast approach the January transfer window - where he will be tested yet again.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #19 21/12/2024 Brighton (H) Premier League 1-1 draw #18 16/12/2024 Bournemouth (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

West Ham are prioritising the addition of a top-class centre-forward next month, with the likes of Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson on Steidten's transfer agenda, but it is clear the Hammers need some inspiration from somewhere as they look to potentially climb up the table and challenge for a European spot.

Lopetegui's side could also look to bring in another attacking midfield player, and one player who's been linked in that regard is Real Sociedad playmaker Brais Mendez.

The Spaniard, who's racked up six goal contributions across all competitions so far this season (three goals, three assists), could leave Sociedad for around £49 million - which is the La Liga side's reported asking price.

West Ham chiefs impressed by Real Sociedad star Brais Mendez

That is according to CaughtOffside, who also write that West Ham chiefs have been "left purring" over Mendez's ability.

They have apparently ran the rule over him in recent matches against Leganes, Las Palmas and Celta Vigo, and the club like what they see. Lopetegui, meanwhile, is believed to personally want the 27-year-old, who also has four caps for Spain at international level.

Other media sources have reported that Lopetegui has personally requested the signing of Mendez for West Ham, so this could be one to keep an eye on as we quickly move towards the January window's opening.

While CO also claim that Sociedad aren't particularly keen on parting company with Mendez, who can also play as a defensive midfielder when required, the price tag is set and Lopetegui "could be saved from the sack" if they're able to beat Aston Villa to his signature.