Some West Ham United chiefs have told chairman David Sullivan to part company with manager David Moyes at the end of the season, as a few believe it is possible to bring in an "unbelievable" replacement for the Scotsman.

Moyes will undoubtedly go down as a Hammers legend for what he has already achieved since taking over for a second stint as head coach in 2019/2020.

The 60-year-old arrived at West Ham again when they were in the thick of a relegation battle again four years ago, with Moyes guiding them to safety and later doing the unthinkable.

Since that campaign, they've enjoyed three successive seasons in Europe after surprisingly high league finishes and won their first major trophy since the 1980s last year as they beat Fiorentina to win the Conference League final.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 2022/2023 14th 2021/2022 6th 2020/2021 7th 2019/2020 16th

Moyes has overseen the most successful era of West Ham's recent history and deserves enormous credit for the job he's done. However, it hasn't all been rosy over the last 12 months or so. The east Londoners' league form has been questionable at points, finishing 14th last campaign, and there are some complaints from supporters over their side's pragmatic style of play.

The former Everton manager's contract expires very soon, specifically on June 30, and West Ham are set to make a decision on official Moyes' future at the end of the season. West Ham have been doing some groundwork on a replacement for Moyes, and have been linked with a few interesting names like Graham Potter, Paulo Fonseca and even Thomas Tuchel.

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey, a number of West Ham chiefs have urged Sullivan to sack Moyes, and some believe ambitiously appointing Tuchel is genuinely possible after he departs Bayern Munich.

While feelings behind the scenes are made clear, hiring a big name like Tuchel would certainly turn many heads, as the Champions League-winning tactician would be considered an elite Moyes replacement.

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has even called Tuchel an "unbelievable" coach.

"[Tuchel's continuity] can only be a good thing. As players we have full confidence in the manager - we know we’re not going to get a better manager here. I’m not just saying it. He’s an unbelievable manager in all aspects and I think he has a lot of trust in us as well," Chilwell said.

"This is Chelsea, we want to win the big trophies. And of course, we're positive going into this season, like we are every season. We've got a strong team. Hopefully, we can add to that strength with some good players. We've got a great manager. New ownership. A great training ground. Good backroom staff. So everything's in place to have a good season."