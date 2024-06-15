West Ham United could soon complete their second signing of the summer, with a bid made for an international level forward.

West Ham sign Luis Guilherme

The Hammers, new manager Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten have secured their first addition of the summer, with Brazilian Luis Guilherme joining from Palmeiras.

Talking after completing his move, Guilherme said: “I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a Club that trusted in my work. I also want to thank everyone at West Ham, particularly Tim and his team who came to Brazil, and not only talked with me, but also with my family.

“They presented the project, and both my family and I liked it. So, I'm very happy to be signing with this Club and hope to contribute as much as possible. If things go well, we have a beautiful journey ahead. “The Head Coach and I already had a conversation. He showed me his project and I believe I’ll learn a lot from him. He’s coached at the national level in Spain and managed big clubs.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I believe I’ll improve a lot here with the entire staff at West Ham, which is crucial for my development. Growing up, whenever I had the chance, I watched English football. Seeing how it is and now being able to play here is an incredible feeling. Since I was eleven, I had this dream, and now it’s becoming a reality. I’m very happy about it and grateful to West Ham. Let’s go for it!”

Guilherme could be the first of many through the door at the London Stadium, with more attacking reinforcements seemingly wanted ahead of Lopetegui’s first season in charge.

Celta Vigo forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, Juventus winger Matias Soule and Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling have also been linked with the Irons recently, but it is another South American ace that appears to be on the verge of moving to England after Guilherme.

West Ham close to signing Jhon Arias

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, West Ham have made a bid worth an initial €13m (£11m) for Fluminense attacker Jhon Arias. The report states that a fee could rise to €15m with add-ons, with Fluminense ready to sell the 26-year-old.

Talks are thought to be at an advanced stage and a deal could be finalised in the coming days, with the Hammers appearing to fend off the likes of Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Leeds United and Rangers, who are also credited with an interest.

Arias, a Colombia international, is primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or as an attacking midfielder. He appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €12m Transfermarkt valuation, so West Ham could pay just above that figure to bring him to England.

He made the move to his current employer in 2021 for just €600,000 and has gone on to score 35 goals and provide 38 assists in 168 Fluminense appearances.