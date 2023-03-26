It has been revealed that West Ham United are unhappy with Czech Republic's decision to select Vladimir Coufal during the international break.

What's going on with Coufal at West Ham?

The right-back has missed West Ham's last two games after being substituted at half time against Nottingham Forest, but was called up to play for his country despite fears over his injury.

He started and played 71 minutes in Czech Republic's victory over Poland, in which he provided an assist, but his club are unhappy with his selection, as they would have preferred the 30-year-old to remain in London and fully recover from his injury.

In a report from The West Ham Way, the club's frustration was revealed, as David Moyes prepares his squad for a crucial run-in as the Hammers battle relegation.

"Despite having missed recent games for West Ham with a foot injury the 30 year old started the Czech Republic’s international match against Poland which they won 3-1 with Coufal registering an assist in the first minute of the game! Tomas Soucek was captain of the side and played in midfield alongside former hammer Alex Kral (who also registered an assist).

"There has been some disappointment from West Ham with his national side as they would have preferred the player to have remained in England to fully recover from his injury and not risk aggravating it before our crucial home match against Southampton.

"The Czech Republic have one more fixture before that relegation 6 pointer with an away trip to Moldova tomorrow. It will be important to see how the player fairs during that and hope he does come through unscathed."

Should Coufal start for West Ham if fit?

The £35k-per-week defender has been a solid signing overall, with Jamie Carragher even calling him "brilliant" in West Ham's successful 2020-21 season.

He still remains first choice ahead of Ben Johnson and Thilo Kehrer, and has started 16 Premier League games this season despite his injury struggles.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, it is unclear if he will depart East London, but the club have an option to extend his deal for two seasons.

Johnson ranks higher for tackles, blocks and clearances than Coufal as per FBref, and as a younger option, he could be selected as the long-term pick at right back. Whilst Coufal could prove a useful senior figure for the 23-year-old to learn from, an eventual shift towards Johnson moving up the pecking order could help the club in the long run.