The 28-year-old midfielder is likely to leave Southampton following their relegation.

Ward-Prowse, who is considered a club legend at Southampton, has expressed his desire to join a Premier League club and could be available for £50m.

James Ward-Prowse will not join West Ham United for £25m this summer, according to Alex Crook.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Southampton after spending his whole career with the Saints.

Is James Ward-Prowse leaving Southampton?

Ward-Prowse looks likely to depart St Mary's this summer following the side's relegation.

According to reports, West Ham are hoping to get negotiations moving for the Saints' captain by submitting an official bid for the midfielder in the coming days after having a verbal proposal for the player rejected by the south coast club last week, with the Hammers not being put off by the rejection for the England international.

Sky Sports also reports that the two clubs have held "positive talks" regarding a transfer, with personal terms not expected to be a problem as the player want to join the club.

The midfielder has reportedly informed his club that he wants to join a Premier League club this summer ahead of the upcoming 2024 Euros, with Southampton expected to allow their club legend to depart should they receive the asking price they want of £50m.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Ward-Prowse wants to leave the club this summer and that there are clubs interested, stating on his 'Here We Go' podcast "I think this is [a] typical deal for [the] final weeks of the transfer window or maybe for late July because, of course, he is a very good player and so there is some clubs who [will] decide to go for him.”

Speaking on talkSPORT, journalist Crook reveals that West Ham have held conversations about signing Ward-Prowse, but will not be able to sign the England international for just £25m:

"Well conversations have taken place with Southampton in terms of how much they want for James Ward-Prowse. We know that £25m wouldn’t be enough to prise James Ward-Prowse away from Southampton. Interestingly he didn’t play in the friendly against Bournemouth but Russell Martin is adamant he’s got a genuine injury and he’s going to play at the weekend against AZ Alkmaar."

Is Ward-Prowse the right signing for West Ham?

Ward-Prowse would be a great bit of experienced business for the Hammers.

The Saints academy graduate has become a club legend over the course of his 409 appearances for the South Coast side, scoring 55 goals and registering 53 assists as well as being made captain in the 2019/20 season. In recent years the England international has become an increasingly greater goal threat, managing over seven league goals in each of the last three seasons.

Despite the disappointing season for the club, the midfielder enjoyed an impressive individual campaign, scoring 11 and assisting five across his 45 appearances in all competitions, recording a WhoScored average rating of 6.95, which was quite comfortably the best out of any Southampton player last season.

The 28-year-old has a very complete skillset, with his set-piece quality being his most recognised attribute. Called the best free-kick taker in the world by legendary manager Pep Guardiola, Ward-Prowse sits second on the list of all-time Premier League free-kick goalscorers, being just one behind legendary winger David Beckham.

This attacking quality could make him an interesting replacement for Declan Rice, being able to match and better the former captain's attacking output, but lacking the defensive strengths that Rice possesses, suggesting that should the Hammers bring in the midfielder, he would be better as one of two to three players bought in to replace Rice's qualities.