West Ham United's interest in James Ward-Prowse has ended as Southampton rejected their bid, leaving the midfielder's future uncertain.

Despite interest from other Premier League clubs, West Ham was the most interested in Ward-Prowse, but Southampton is firm on their asking price.

West Ham had a bid of £20m rejected earlier in the transfer window, and after a second bid was also rejected, they have reportedly moved on to other options like Scott McTominay and Edson Alvarez.

West Ham United have ended their interest in James Ward-Prowse after Southampton rejected another bid, according to Alex Crook.

West Ham have been interested in the England international following the sale of Declan Rice.

Is James Ward-Prowse leaving Southampton this window?

The midfielder could leave St Mary's this summer.

The player has been the subject of plenty of interest from Premier League sides, with Fulham, Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, however the Hammers have been the side most interested in the 28-year-old. Southampton are resigned to the fact that their club captain is set to depart this summer, but are holding firm in their stance regarding his asking price of £40-50m.

The Hammers had an opening bid of £20m rejected by the Saints earlier in the window, with the report saying that the south coast side were "disgruntled" by the opening bid. Despite the poor opening bid, many expected that the deal would be completed, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth stating on the Transfer Talk Podcast:

"It looks likely he will go. West Ham have held talks with Southampton over the potential signing of James Ward-Prowse. West Ham will continue to push. No fee agreed as yet. Ward-Prowse, though, we understand he is keen to move to the London Stadium. So, I think West Ham are getting a bit of encouragement on that side of it. Personal terms, not expected to be a problem on this one."

However, according to Sky Sports, following the rejection of the Hammers second bid for the midfielder, the club have reportedly moved on from the English midfielder as they have no intention of meeting the Saints asking price.

Speaking on talkSPORT, journalist Crook confirmed that early this morning the Hammers have seen a bid rejected by the Championship side, and if they are "true to their word" they will not bid for the player again:

"They have come back with an answer and, as it has been expected as we said this morning, that Southampton would hold firm in their valuation, they are holding firm. I'm told the bid was £27m up front rising to £30m with add-ons. I'm told that Southampton have said not thanks so if West Ham are true to their word, their interest in James Ward-Prowse will be over, but lets see if that was just negotiation tactics or a genuine threat"

Who can West Ham go for instead?

The Hammers do have other options that they could go to after moving on from Ward-Prowse.

One option is Manchester United's Scott McTominay, who is being considered by the Hammers according to reports. The midfielder has struggled for starts under Erik ten Hag and is free to depart this summer should the Red Devils receive a "very big offer", with current Hammers boss David Moyes reportedly a big fan, and hoping to complete a double swoop for both the Scotland international as well as Red Devils defender Harry Maguire. The United youth product is an experienced and versatile option, having made over 200 career appearances across central midfield, centre forward and central defence.

Another option is Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez. The Mexican was reportedly close to joining German giants Borussia Dortmund earlier this window, however, that move collapsed due to the German side not wanting to pay the asking price that Ajax have set, which is reportedly between £35-40m. Alvarez is an unbelievable all-around option, with his passing numbers of 83.91 passes attempted and 88.7% passes completed putting him in the top five percent among players outside Europe's top five leagues in those categories, whilst his defensive numbers are consistently strong according to FBref.