West Ham United are one of several clubs who have expressed an interest in one of Leeds United’s most promising talents…

What’s the latest West Ham transfer news?

According to The Athletic, Irons boss David Moyes is keeping a 'speculative eye' on Cody Drameh, amid the uncertainty of his contract situation at Elland Road.

Crystal Palace and Brentford are also keeping tabs on the youngster's situation in west Yorkshire.

However, Southampton could arguably be the leading contender for his signature, as boss Russell Martin is described as one of his “biggest admirers” and previously tried to sign him when he was coaching at Swansea City.

Drameh’s current deal expires next summer and there is no offer of an extension on the table.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke is yet to properly utilise the 21-year-old gem, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in training a few weeks ago.

Nevertheless, the article underlines that Drameh has been told he is in the club’s plans this season, but he is waiting to see if that chance materialises, knowing if the game time doesn’t arrive, he has a vast array of potential suitors.

Would Cody Drameh be a good signing for West Ham?

The Yorkshire giants signed the £2.5k-per-week man from Fulham in 2020 and would’ve hoped by now he would have progressed as a first-team regular.

However, the defender’s senior development has largely taken place at other clubs, where he has looked to be a consistent and solid asset.

His first loan spell occurred at Cardiff City in the second half of the 2021/22 season.

During this time, he made 22 Championship appearances and averaged the most tackles per game (3.8) and dribbles per game (1.1) in the squad, and won 56% of his ground duels - despite only spending five months at the Welsh outfit, Drameh was named the club’s Young Player of the Season and the Player of the Season.

Bluebirds manager Steve Morrison appreciated the 5 foot 9 dynamo's contribution, lauding him as “excellent.”

Ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, you would have expected to result in a notable first-team breakthrough at Leeds, but he only managed three outings in all competitions and was sent out on another second-tier loan to Luton Town.

In 19 games for the Hatters, he averaged the second-highest number of tackles per game (3.3) and interceptions per game (1.2), as well as the most dribbles per game (1.1), as the club secured promotion to the Premier League.

Despite two exceptional loan spells, Drameh’s future is still murky and complicated, and if moved to the London Stadium, he could form a glowing partnership with Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The former Arsenal defender recently joined the Hammers from Stuttgart for £19m. In three seasons with the German club, he has become established as one of the Bundesliga’s most talented and coveted centre-backs.

The 25-year-old ranks within the best 8% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries per 90, successful take-ons per 90, interceptions per 90, and aerials won per 90.

Therefore, the prospect of these defensively solid and technically astute players appearing together in the West Ham backline is an exciting thought for Moyes.