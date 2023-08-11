West Ham United fans would’ve thought that losing the talismanic Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m would be the most damaging outgoing for the club this summer.

However, a new - almost equally devastating - storyline has since emerged, with Manchester City keenly pursuing a deal for attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Brazilian is keen to join the reigning Premier League and European Champions, who had an initial verbal approach of £70m rejected. A fresh offer is expected, with the Italian journalist indicating that players could be included in the deal.

This has led to suggestions that Cole Palmer could be on his way to the London Stadium.

What’s the latest on Cole Palmer to West Ham?

According to the ever-reliable ExWHUEmployee, the 21-year-old is attracting serious interest from the Hammers.

The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg has echoed this view, stating that West Ham are eyeing a loan deal for the youngster.

Read the latest West Ham transfer news HERE...

Pep Guardiola has communicated his impression of the situation, saying:

“We have lot of confidence in Cole. I know he wanted to play last season, and didn't much. The agent, himself, we have to talk.

“If he wants to stay, we're more than pleased. If he wants to leave, we'll find a solution because he's a top player.”

Would Cole Palmer be a good signing for West Ham?

The 6-foot academy gem has been at Manchester City since 2010, rising through various academy sides.

In 61 appearances for the U18 and U21 teams, he has recorded 61 goal involvements - a frightening level of productivity to emphatically demonstrate that he is more than ready for regular senior football.

As a result, he has become partially integrated into the first team, making 39 appearances in the last 3 years, including five goals.

Internationally, the playmaker has also performed admirably - at England’s U21 European Championship winning campaign, Palmer played five matches, scored once, registered three assists, and completed 88% of his passes and 56% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

Nevertheless, last season he only notched seven starts in all competitions and a loan at a fellow top-flight side could be the perfect platform to further ignite his limitless potential.

Moreover, his hypnotic dribbling and magical technique could make him the new jewel of West Ham’s crown as he ranks within the best 1% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries, successful take-ons and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

The joyous technician, who netted in the Community Shield final against Arsenal, possesses the profile and skill to soften the blow of Paqueta’s possible exit.

The former Lyon maestro has only been at West Ham for one year but has quickly established himself as one of the club’s most talented and influential assets.

Described as “simply sensational” by CBS Sports' James Benge, the South American ranks within the top 6% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, and his repertoire of flair and exuberance means he looks destined to compete at the highest level.

Nevertheless, Palmer is also a ridiculous talent, and with a year of consistent game-time, could further flourish into one of the division’s most sought-after forces.

Also hailed as “outstanding” by Paul Dickov, the 21-year-old starlet to West Ham would be an extremely smart piece of business for all parties, given the evidence above.