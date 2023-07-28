Highlights

West Ham United bringing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to the London Stadium is a deal 'that could certainly happen' this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Conor Gallagher leaving Chelsea for West Ham United?

According to The Evening Standard, Gallagher has been told he is free to leave Chelsea this summer and has interest from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in his services after being deemed 'surplus to requirements' at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that West Ham United are ready to power ahead of their London rivals in the race for Gallagher due to their £105 million windfall earned from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal. At the same time, Tottenham are in the hunt for a homegrown player and may need to dip into the market to strengthen their engine room if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg moves on to Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, The Daily Mail report that West Ham are afraid that they may miss out on Gallagher as he wants to remain at Chelsea to try and fight for his place under Mauricio Pochettino.

David Moyes' men had hoped to succeed in a bid of £40 million plus add-ons for Gallagher; however, Chelsea rebuffed their offer and he remains on the Blues' pre-season tour of the United States.

Last term, Gallagher made 45 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, registering three goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown thinks that West Ham will use the money generated from the Rice sale to go back in with a second bid for Gallagher.

Brown stated: “I think if a bid has been made and rejected, West Ham will certainly go back in for him as there is money to spend there. I think that’s one that could certainly happen.”

Who else could West Ham United bring in this summer?

West Ham have yet to confirm a summer signing this window and Hammers fans will hope that is a trend that is eradicated over the next few weeks for sure.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham have held initial talks with Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay over a potential move to the London Stadium.

Discussions are also continuing for Southampton midfielder James-Ward Prowse and it is believed that a deal is 'very possible' for the 28-year-old dead ball specialist, as per Football Insider.

Ward-Prowse is believed to be keen to return to the Premier League following the Saints' relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, though Southampton are believed to value him at the £45 million mark.

The same outlet claim that Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is West Ham's 'top target' in midfield to replace Rice and there is 'confidence' from inside the London Stadium that a transfer can be completed for a fee of between £35-40 million.

Borussia Dortmund were keen to land the Mexico international before talks between both parties collapsed; nevertheless, there is a chance that the Bundesliga giants could reignite their interest before the end of the window.

Looking ahead, West Ham will need to act swiftly over the next few weeks to capitalise on the positive momentum they built last campaign due to their Europa Conference League triumph.