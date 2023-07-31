Highlights

West Ham United remain interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher despite seeing their advances for the England international rebuffed last week, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Are West Ham United going to bid again for Conor Gallagher?

As per The Daily Mail, West Ham saw a bid of £40 million, including add-ons, turned down for Gallagher and now fear that he may want to stay at Chelsea and try to force his way into Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also expressed an attraction towards Gallagher this window; however, it is thought that his preference would be to remain at Chelsea for the foreseeable future.

Last term, Gallagher, who has been hailed as a "game-changer", made 45 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, registering three goals and a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

BBC Sport cite that Chelsea boss Pochettino confirmed that Gallagher would be part of his plans this season, stating on the Blues' pre-season tour of the United States: "The players that are here on the tour are in our plan. Conor is in our plan. I was talking with him the first day that he arrived that he's in our plans. At the moment, there's nothing to say."

The report also adds that Chelsea admire Gallagher but acknowledge that he could leave Stamford Bridge this window in search of a new challenge.

talkSPORT understand that Chelsea value Gallagher at £50 million; however, the Epsom-born box-to-box midfielder is believed to be 'relaxed' about his situation.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano believes that West Ham still hold a keen interest in Gallagher and could go back in with a further offer to try and secure his services.

Romano stated: “I think they will try again. But let's see because they didn't want to go higher than £40 million for Gallagher, so I'm not sure what’s going to happen.

"The interest is still there and people in the club are still convinced that Gallagher would be a top candidate for the West Ham midfield.”

Who else could West Ham United target this window?

West Ham boss David Moyes will be keen to add some additional quality to the ranks over the next few weeks following a stagnant transfer window that has seen no arrivals so far at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have seen a bid worth £17 million with £3 million in add-ons turned down for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse and will up their offer to try and land the dead ball specialist, according to The Daily Mail.

Similarly, West Ham have also had an offer of £20 million turned down for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who was recently stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford, as per BBC Sport.

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for the 30-year-old, though his significant pay packet is considerably more than the highest-earners at West Ham pocket on a weekly basis.

Rennes left-back Adrien Truffert could be on his way to east London after West Ham initiated contact with the Ligue 1 side over the potential scenario of signing the 21-year-old to replace Aaron Cresswell, as per Football Insider.