West Ham have considered appointing a three-at-the-back coach to replace David Moyes as Tim Steidten's stance on keeping the 60-year-old becomes clear.

Fans protest Moyes as West Ham pressure mounts

During their 2-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest last weekend, supporters were seen hoisting "Moyes out" banners aloft as West Ham remain winless since the turn of the year.

Moyes' contract expires at the end of this season, and if things keep slumping on this downward trajectory, the tactician could potentially find himself out of a job even before then.

There have also been complaints over his pragmatic style of play from certain sections of the fan base, but after their defeat to Forest, Moyes publicly came out to defend his position and remind supporters of their Conference League triumph in Prague last year.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

“I don’t think we can ever please everybody, but I think it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham," said Moyes.

“I think they’ll (the fans) honestly have to say that it’s as good a time as there’s been at the club regarding winning a trophy (Conference League) and league positions. Maybe they’ll be managers who excite them more, possibly. But the one who’s sitting here wins more.”

In any case, Moyes' brand of football has even drawn criticism from pundits, like ex-Irons defender Rio Ferdinand - who suggested the manager's future could certainly be brought into question.

“If the manager, David Moyes, doesn’t play the brand of football that West Ham are used to seeing over the years then, yeah, that is something to be talked about," said Ferdinand to talkSPORT.

“He’s brought a European trophy to the table. How many managers over the last 30/40 years have brought a trophy like that to the table? But they’ve all played a brand of football that maybe West Ham fans like to see.”

In terms of the rumoured candidates to succeed Moyes, a potentially more exciting coach could be former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca. Indeed, Fonseca has been linked with a move to West Ham recently and is known for his attack-minded philosophy (Eric Devin).

West Ham consider Fonseca as Steidten stance on Moyes clear

As per The Guardian and journalist Jacob Steinberg, West Ham have indeed considered Fonseca to replace Moyes, with technical director Tim Steidten expected to be in favour of parting company.

Other reports suggest Steidten and Moyes don't exactly have the most harmonious relationship, and it is believed that West Ham are under pressure to convince their club chief to remain amid growing concerns that he's becoming unhappy in east London.

Fonseca, who deploys the 3-4-2-1 formation, has been praised for his "perfect" dressing room management. The Portuguese also boasts nine trophies across spells in Ukraine and his homeland.

"He is perfect in the dressing room and perfect in his relationship with the players, which is something really needed at Tottenham at the moment," said Fabrizio Romano on Fonseca in 2021 during his links to Spurs (via talkSPORT).

“He likes to play a 3-4-2-1 formation and likes to play with quality and fast players behind the striker."