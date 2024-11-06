West Ham United chiefs are now considering a "magnificent" potential replacement for Julen Lopetegui, as an update on the 58-year-old's future in east London emerges in "the last few hours".

Lopetegui's start to the campaign has resulted in waves of criticism hurled at the former Real Madrid boss, with critics urging David Sullivan to cut their losses on the tactician early doors.

Lopetegui's situation at West Ham is becoming "volatile", according to some reports, with journalist Tom Rennie calling branding the club a "complete mess" right now.

The Spaniard's been seriously questioned for his approach to matches, and continued faith in under-performing stars like Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler, with reports also suggesting that West Ham are already weighing up successors.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Former FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is being sounded out by West Ham ahead of a potential move, with the Portuguese boasting an excellent record from his time in the Primeira Liga, where he won plenty of honours, and is now a free agent.

Another heavily-linked candidate is former West Ham assistant coach Edin Terzic. The 42-year-old left his most recent post in charge of Borussia Dortmund, where he guided the Bundesliga side to an unlikely Champions League final against Real Madrid last season, and this has clearly impressed West Ham chiefs who have him under consideration.

Terzic is a candidate to replace Lopetegui at West Ham, as per Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, but he is by no means their only high-level option as Tim Steidten's list grows longer by the day.

According to Calciomercato Web, news of "Lopetegui's dismissal" has come out "in the last few hours", with West Ham's head coach heading towards the exit door.

They expand on this, and while the outlet writes that Terzic is their top target, it is also explained that former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is on their radar as well.

West Ham are considering Sarri as an alternative to Terzic, who resigned from his most recent post as Lazio boss in March, is apparently on the lookout for a new club and actively seeking work.

The 65-year-old, famed for his brand of "Sarri-ball", won the Europa League with Chelsea in 2018 and one Serie A title at Juventus - so he possesses experience at the elite level.

Sarri has also been called "extraordinary" on a tactical level by Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.

"Sarri is a magnificent coach, he's extraordinary on a tactical level," said the Italian in 2020.

"I struggled a little at the beginning, but now that I can speak English more fluently and communicate, it's much easier."