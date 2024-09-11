West Ham United and manager Julen Lopetegui are considering whether to move for a free agent striker after summer signing Niclas Fullkrug's injury blow.

Fullkrug suffers injury for Germany in worry for West Ham

Fullkrug, who signed for West Ham in a £27 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in early August, missed Germany's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Tuesday evening after sustaining an achilles tendon injury.

Lopetegui is dipping into the free agent market.

The 31-year-old has played 63 Premier League minutes under Lopetegui thus far, making three appearances off the substitute's bench, with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann confirming he won't feature against Fulham this weekend.

"Unfortunately, the area is a bit problematic because it's the transition to the Achilles tendon at the bottom of the calf," said Nagelsmann on Fullkrug's injury.

"If something were to happen, it would be long-term. That's why we're not taking any risks. He will have to take a few days off. He will not be playing in the Premier League at the weekend."

Fullkrug has since returned to West Ham for a medical assessment, with Lopetegui set to find out the extent of his injury as the Hammers await a further medical diagnosis.

West Ham summer signings

From

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Max Kilman

Wolves

€47.5m

Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United

€29.3m

Niclas Fullkrug

Borussia Dortmund

€27m

Luis Guilherme

Palmeiras

€23m

Mohamadou Kante

Paris FC

Undisclosed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd

€18m

Wes Foderingham

Sheffield United

Free transfer

Guido Rodriguez

Real Betis

Free transfer

Jean-Clair Todibo

Nice

Loan transfer

Carlos Soler

PSG

Loan transfer

West Ham summer departures

To

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Flynn Downes

Southampton

€17.85m

James Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest

Loan

Maxwel Cornet

Southampton

Loan

Nayef Aguerd

Real Sociedad

Loan

Kurt Zouma

Al-Orobah

Loan

Said Benrahma

Lyon

€14.4m

Angelo Ogbonna

Watford

Free transfer

Thilo Kehrer

Monaco

€11m

Nathan Trott

FC Copenhagen

€1.5m

Ben Johnson

Ipswich Town

Free transfer

Joseph Anang

St. Patrick's Athletic

Free transfer

“West Ham have confirmed an injury to new forward signing and German international Fullkrug,” said insider ExWHUemployee.

“A top source confirmed that the player will be out for Germany’s game and is returning to West Ham for treatment. The injury is thought to be an Achilles heal tendon and calf injury and the club will monitor and scan the injury to get an official diagnosis of how serious the injury is.

“The source finished with saying “he hates international breaks” and I think as fans we all agree. We will keep you updated.”

West Ham consider signing free agent striker after Fullkrug injury

The free agent market is still a solution for Tim Steidten and co in regards to bringing in more talent after the transfer window, and they can still choose to sign one until the Premier League squad submission deadline on Friday evening.

West Ham have been in talks with ex-Sheffield United stalwart John Egan, who played in a behind-closed-doors friendly for the Irons against Dagenham and Redbridge last week.

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham have considered signing a free agent striker after Fullkrug's injury - with the severity of his problem set to determine whether Lopetegui deems it a priority.

The east Londoners apparently refuse to rule out the possibility of bringing in a quick-fire replacement for Fullkrug and did ponder a swoop for ex-Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, before the Dutchman joined Corinthians.

If West Ham don't opt to make a Bosman attacking signing, out-of-favour striker Danny Ings is thought to be ready to seize an opportunity to impress under Lopetegui.