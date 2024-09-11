West Ham United and manager Julen Lopetegui are considering whether to move for a free agent striker after summer signing Niclas Fullkrug's injury blow.

Fullkrug suffers injury for Germany in worry for West Ham

Fullkrug, who signed for West Ham in a £27 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in early August, missed Germany's 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Tuesday evening after sustaining an achilles tendon injury.

The 31-year-old has played 63 Premier League minutes under Lopetegui thus far, making three appearances off the substitute's bench, with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann confirming he won't feature against Fulham this weekend.

"Unfortunately, the area is a bit problematic because it's the transition to the Achilles tendon at the bottom of the calf," said Nagelsmann on Fullkrug's injury.

"If something were to happen, it would be long-term. That's why we're not taking any risks. He will have to take a few days off. He will not be playing in the Premier League at the weekend."

Fullkrug has since returned to West Ham for a medical assessment, with Lopetegui set to find out the extent of his injury as the Hammers await a further medical diagnosis.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Kurt Zouma Al-Orobah Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

“West Ham have confirmed an injury to new forward signing and German international Fullkrug,” said insider ExWHUemployee.

“A top source confirmed that the player will be out for Germany’s game and is returning to West Ham for treatment. The injury is thought to be an Achilles heal tendon and calf injury and the club will monitor and scan the injury to get an official diagnosis of how serious the injury is.

“The source finished with saying “he hates international breaks” and I think as fans we all agree. We will keep you updated.”

West Ham consider signing free agent striker after Fullkrug injury

The free agent market is still a solution for Tim Steidten and co in regards to bringing in more talent after the transfer window, and they can still choose to sign one until the Premier League squad submission deadline on Friday evening.

West Ham have been in talks with ex-Sheffield United stalwart John Egan, who played in a behind-closed-doors friendly for the Irons against Dagenham and Redbridge last week.

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham have considered signing a free agent striker after Fullkrug's injury - with the severity of his problem set to determine whether Lopetegui deems it a priority.

The east Londoners apparently refuse to rule out the possibility of bringing in a quick-fire replacement for Fullkrug and did ponder a swoop for ex-Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, before the Dutchman joined Corinthians.

If West Ham don't opt to make a Bosman attacking signing, out-of-favour striker Danny Ings is thought to be ready to seize an opportunity to impress under Lopetegui.