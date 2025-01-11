West Ham United transfer chiefs have an England international attacker "under consideration" as the club eye potential January signings for new manager Graham Potter.

Graham Potter era begins with defeat at Aston Villa

It wasn't exactly the dream start to life in the Hammers dugout for Potter, who had only been in the job for around 36 hours before West Ham bowed out of the FA Cup third round courtesy of Aston Villa.

Lucas Paqueta gave West Ham an early lead, and Potter's side held that advantage up until the final 20 minutes of the game. However, late quick-fire goals from Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers meant the English tactician opened his Hammers account with a defeat.

West Ham had just two shots on target all game, and there is clearly plenty to work on for Potter, who is in his first job since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Fulham (home) January 14 Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15

Attention now turns to the winter transfer market and how chairman David Sullivan could look to back Julen Lopetegui's successor.

West Ham considering January move for Marcus Rashford

West Ham have been surprisingly linked with a winter swoop for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford, who is on a whopping £300,000 per week at Old Trafford, but seemingly finds himself out of Ruben Amorim's plans.

GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs is among the reliable media sources to state that West Ham could advance on a move for Rashford, and this is now backed up by club insider ExWHUemployee.

Writing on his Patreon page (via The West Ham Way), it is believed the 27-year-old winger is being considered a serious option by the Irons recruitment team - even if the transfer is deemed unlikely as things stand.

"Another domestic player that is under consideration, although probably not a realistic option is Marcus Rashford," said Ex.

"He has again been told he can go on loan, and Milan seem to be leading the chase. There is a whole host of European giants looking at the player, including Juventus and Dortmund.

"Should none of these transfers work out, it is one we could look at if Manchester United pay a large percentage of his wages, but for now, we think this transfer is unlikely."

For a permanent deal, it is believed the Red Devils would want around £40 million, but it appears Rashford's salary could be a major stumbling block for West Ham and other interested sides in that respect.

That being said, if Rashford were to agree a wage cut, as will most likely need to be the case if he wishes to depart his boyhood club, there is clearly a quality player there when he is at his very best.

"When you have a smiling, confident, hard-working Marcus Rashford, he is a devastating player, a game-changer," said TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand during England's 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar.

"If he gets you one v one, he has the pace to go past you and has imagination, and he can finish."