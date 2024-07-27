In pursuit of their fourth signing of the summer, West Ham United are now reportedly considering a £40m bid to sign a Michail Antonio upgrade who has already made his feelings known about the Hammers.

West Ham transfer news

So far this summer, Julen Lopetegui has welcomed just three fresh faces in the form of Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, and Max Kilman from the manager's former Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers. The central defender has been the unlikely highlight of West Ham's summer, but there's still plenty of time for another arrival to steal the spotlight from the Englishman.

Recent reports have linked those at the London Stadium with moves for the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Sergi Roberto. The latter recently became a free agent following the expiration of his Barcelona contract and West Ham are now one of three clubs best positioned to sign the veteran right-back this summer. However, aside from Sergi Roberto and Summerville, one name that has been consistently mentioned is that of Jhon Duran.

The striker has reportedly been the subject of a rejected bid for £32m plus academy star Lewis Orford, leaving the Hammers to weigh up another attempt to secure the Colombian's signature. According to the Daily Mail, West Ham are now considering a £40m bid to match Aston Villa's price tag for Duran this summer in what may seal the deal once and for all.

Duran has hardly hidden his desire to complete a move to the London Stadium, holding up the famous Hammers sign during an Instagram live-stream yesterday, despite still being an Aston Villa player.

Making his feelings clear, Duran must hope that his move to West Ham goes through this summer or he could face some awkward questions back at Villa Park.

"Special" Duran needs West Ham move

Duran struggled for starts at Aston Villa last season, so openly pushing for a move to another club on social media is hardly likely to help his cause under Unai Emery. Without a West Ham move, the 20-year-old could be quickly cast aside in the Midlands, which means that he arguably needs the summer switch to reach completion as soon as possible. Recent antics aside, it is a move that certainly makes sense for the right price as West Ham look to replace Antonio.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jhon Duran Michail Antonio Goals 5 6 Assists 0 2 Expected Goals 2 5.8 Minutes 475 1,695

In just 475 minutes - the equivalent of around five games - Duran managed to find the back of the net five times to average out at a goal every 95 minutes. Now, for £40m, West Ham could hand the 20-year-old the consistent opportunities he has been craving in what should only improve his record if the last campaign is anything to go by.

Described as "special" by Emery despite his lack of starts at Aston Villa last season, the Duran saga is one that is only likely to heat up after recent updates.