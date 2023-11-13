West Ham United are admirers of an exciting young coach should they decide to sack David Moyes, according to a reliable journalist.

West Ham's up and down season continues

The Irons have made an extremely mixed start to the new campaign having won five, drawn two and lost five of their opening 12 games, meaning that they currently find themselves ninth in the top-flight table heading into the international break.

Following Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, which just about epitomised their campaign, Moyes’ side will have gained some confidence that they are able to go on a positive run of form upon their return to domestic action, but regardless, there have been some questions asked about the manager’s position in the dugout.

According to 90min, David Sullivan is happy for the Scotsman to see out his contract until the end of the season unless a candidate that fits the profile of what he’s looking for was to become available between now and then, but it’s not the first time that chiefs have assessed their options in the market.

The London Stadium outfit have previously been credited with an interest in Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and Lille’s Paulo Fonseca, as per the same report, and they have now set their sights on an alternative who has experience playing in the Premier League.

West Ham chiefs considering Michael Carrick

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones revealed that Michael Carrick is of interest to West Ham and admitted that he has the attributes to match what the board are searching for.

“My expectation would be that they look to be forward-thinking. Unless West Ham suddenly find themselves in crisis and need crisis management, that's the only time I could see them going for somebody with huge experience as their next appointment.

“I would expect them though to go for somebody who's younger, more forward-thinking and is more in tune with the way that the game is heading in the next 10 years, rather than how it's been for the last 10 years. That's what I would be thinking. Carrick is a really interesting one, but we have to see which direction his career goes in right now. But he's definitely somebody who is on West Ham's radar.”

Michael Carrick's record at Middlesbrough

Since being appointed at Middlesbrough, Carrick has won 29, drawn eight and lost 16 of his 53 games in charge, taking a total of 95 points from a possible 159 whilst averaging 1.79 points per match (Transfermarkt - Carrick statistics), so he’s really settled into life at the helm at the Riverside Stadium.

The Wallsend-born coach, who is 42 years of age, was also named last week’s Championship Manager of the Week for successfully beating Leicester City, so he’s proven that he’s capable of overcoming a squad of mostly Premier League players.

Furthermore, Carrick, who is “perfect” at bringing out the best in his stars and developing younger talents, according to journalist Josh Bunting, led the northeast outfit to the second tier playoffs at the end of last season, so for a manager who already knows what it takes to compete and be successful under big pressure, he could be the ideal candidate for West Ham.