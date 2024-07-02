More than a measure of trepidation fizzled away after Julen Lopetegui wrapped up his opening press conference as West Ham United head coach, having conversed with hungry reporters with passion, eloquence and clarity.

There have been fears over these past few weeks that the Hammers sit bereft of funds at the predawn of a new era, sapped of means to improve a talented squad left by David Moyes, but a squad in need of reinforcing nonetheless.

But technical director Tim Steidten has allayed concerns and stated that West Ham are poised to spend over the next two months, having already secured an exciting signing in 18-year-old winger Luis Guilherme, who joined from Palmeiras for £25.5m.

Crucially, Steidten said "we’re looking at all areas" despite the pressing need to sign a centre-forward. This is pleasing, but the fact remains that signing a focal frontman is paramount.

West Ham transfer news

According to Sky Sports' Dan Bardell, West Ham should consider signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku if the outfit fails to sign the sought-after Jonathan David from Lille this summer.

But interest in the Canadian is fierce and if Steidten's worth his salt, he'll start to draw up alternatives, which, if the report is to be believed, he has done already.

Last week, GIVEMESPORT revealed that West Ham could move to sign Lukaku if they do fail to sign David, even claiming that they are fully aware of Chelsea - and the striker's - conditions, which suggests that there is optimism a deal can be struck.

Why Romelu Lukaku could thrive at West Ham

Lukaku bowed out of the ongoing European Championship without a goal across four appearances, having missed six big chances and averaged 2.8 shots per match.

In fairness, that's without considering three disallowed strikes for the minutest of breaches, VAR condemning the 31-year-old goalscorer to further misery on the international stage.

It's almost easy to forget that this is one of the finest strikers of his generation, with 85 goals from 119 Belgium caps and hordes more throughout his wandering club career.

Romelu Lukaku: Stats by Club Club Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate Everton 166 87 27 0.69 Inter Milan 132 78 23 0.77 Belgium 119 85 18 0.87 RSC Anderlecht 98 41 17 0.59 Manchester United 96 42 12 0.56 Chelsea 59 15 2 0.29 AS Roma 47 21 4 0.61 West Brom 38 17 4 0.55 Stats via Transfermarkt

Lukaku is a hulking, barrelling type of striker with a fear-inducing potency in the box, driving into space and using his power to insinuate himself past gaps in the opposing backline.

It's something that those at West Ham know well: across his lengthy career, Lukaku has never scored more goals against an opponent than he has against the Irons, bagging 11 in 17 fixtures.

He might have finished his loan spell with Roma last season having endured one of his more testing campaigns, scoring only 13 Serie A goals across 30 starting appearances - albeit thriving in the Europa League - but he ranked among the top 10% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues last year for goals compared to shots taken - bespeaking his high-level prolificness - and the top 16% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, showcasing his bullish gait.

He might have entered his 30s but Lukaku simply scores wherever he goes, an invariably efficient marksman and perhaps the perfect addition to a West Ham side that will seek to create enough opportunities to maximise that above-noted sharpness.

Their best move since Paqueta

Lukaku scores goals. He was placed on this planet by the earthly powers that be with one purpose: to strike past the opposing goalkeeper on a football field and raise the ire of the enemy support, all pursed lips and shaking heads. He's done it again, that Lukaku.

Painted as a lumbering oaf by some, Lukaku is a masterful forward and is the fifth-highest active Premier League scorer with 121 goals from 278 appearances. It's hardly surprising that he's been hailed for his "world-class" chance conversion rate by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

His pay packet might prove to be an obstacle that requires a lot of work to overcome. Lukaku, who re-signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan for £97.5m in 2021, is understood to pocket some £325k-per-week at Stamford Bridge. Unless he fancies a trip to the Gulf - which, to be fair, reportedly he might - he'll need to whittle down such weekly earnings to try his luck in the Premier League once more.

Lucas Paqueta is West Ham's top earner with an income of £150k per week, as well as the Irons' record signing at £51m, arriving from French club Lyon in the summer of 2022.

Paqueta's future is shrouded in uncertainty as he awaits his fate, charged by the FA for betting breaches, but he has been nothing short of magical across his two campaigns, hailed for his "mind-boggling" talent by erstwhile teammate Declan Rice.

Ranking among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 8% for progressive passes, the top 4% for tackles and the top 5% for aerial duels won per 90, Paqueta has been utterly breathtaking, the string puller, the architect.

As per Sofascore, he averaged 1.3 dribbles, 1.4 key passes, 6.3 ball recoveries, 2.3 tackles and 7.3 successful duels per Premier League match.

There's no question that Paqueta has been one of the most influential signings in recent years, playing the all-important pass to set Jarrod Bowen through on goal to win the Conference League in 2022/23.

West Ham now need an injection of such high-level attacking intent, and Lukaku could be the man for the job.

He's not the youngest centre-forward in the game but he's a brilliant goalscorer and could be the missing ingredient to fire Lopetegui's reign into the ascendancy. If the finances add up, West Ham must pounce.