Contact has been made with Manchester United as West Ham chiefs eye up a late January move, with co-chair David Sullivan and manager Graham Potter tipped to oversee a busy end to the window in east London.

West Ham target last-gasp January deals in multiple positions

The Hammers are in active pursuit of a new striker, following long-term injuries to Niclas Füllkrug and Michail Antonio, but a fresh centre-forward option isn't their only potential incoming before the deadline.

West Ham had a bid rejected for PSV Eindhoven star Ricardo Pepi (Fabrizio Romano), and could yet go back in with an improved winter bid (Rik Elfrink). The USA international, who's bagged 18 goals already in all competitions this season, would be a stellar capture for Potter - but if they fail with another approach, it is widely believed that Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson is another primary target.

“The news has emerged last night that Ferguson’s move to Bayer Leverkusen may have fallen through due to Al Nassr choosing to sign Jhon Duran over their forward Victor Boniface," said club insider ExWHUemployee on Thursday.

“If the club get this confirmed and are confident that his injuries are not long-term, then further negotiations with the hope of completing before Monday’s deadline will occur.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Chelsea (away) February 3rd Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th

“West Ham are prepared to include an option or obligation to buy in the loan deal to try and get the deal over the line. Talks are continuing with Ferguson, they are going positively as the club tries to work towards a deal.”

Ferguson's possible move to the London Stadium is looking well and truly on, as Sullivan seeks to back Potter with a centre-forward who can fill in for both Fullkrug and Antonio.

However, it is also believed that West Ham are targeting another centre-back before the deadline, with Brighton's Adam Webster among West Ham's defender targets for this window.

Now, the 30-year-old has been joined by United's Victor Lindelof.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, writing for United in Focus, West Ham have contacted United over signing Lindelof in January - with the £120,000-per-week Swede out of contract this summer and potentially available for a cut-price fee.

The 70-cap international appears out of Ruben Amorim's long-term plans, motivating the Irons to test United's resolve with an enquiry and gauge whether a mid-season deal for Lindelof is possible.

However, Bailey reports that the former Benfica star has no interest in joining West Ham, and has made that clear to his representatives.

Given Lindelof's torrid injury record lately, not to mention the fact he's now entered the twilight phase of his career, you could make a case that this is arguably for the best - and there could be better options out there for Potter.