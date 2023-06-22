The task for West Ham, David Moyes, and his conquering squad is to keep going.

The Europa Conference League title is a ceremonial moment in the history of the club that will forever be revered and cherished.

However, the Irons cannot rest on their laurels, another year of European football beckons and the team must be moulded to keep up with this demanding ask.

Players of sufficient pedigree and experience must be landed with Joaquin Correa touted as a possible addition to the London Stadium.

What’s the latest on Joaquin Correa to West Ham?

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the East London outfit and Everton have opened 'tentative' talks to sign the Inter Milan man.

In a previous report, it has been suggested that the 28-year-old could be available on the market for as little as €15 (£13m).

David Moyes supposedly tried to sign the Argentine in the summer of 2021, before he joined the Nerazzurri, and the Hammers look set to reignite their interest in the forward.

Would Joaquin Correa be a good signing for West Ham?

The 6 foot 2 star has played in Italy since 2018 and has developed a solid reputation as a dependable and productive player. He has recorded 51 goal contributions in 175 Serie A outings.

However, the 19-cap international has endured a rather frustrating campaign, managing just 15 starts in all competitions and was an unused substitution in the Champions League final defeat to Manchester City.

Therefore, the former Sevilla star is seeking a new challenge, which could come in the form of the Irons.

Despite his lack of game time, the statistics still make for impressive reading - in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers, Correa ranks within the top 13% for assists per 90, progressive passes per 90, and successful take-ons per 90.

Furthermore, his chameleonic nature to appear in various positions across the frontline demonstrates a fascinating versatility that could make him crucial for Moyes next season.

Indeed, according to FBref, he possesses a similar profile to that of World Cup winner Angel Di Maria.

Not only do the two attackers share nationality but they also have a nimble frame, an effortless first touch, a venomous strike, and a hypnotic dribbling technique.

Described as “sensational” by Matteo Bonetti, Correa performs relatively closely to his compatriot in various metrics, such as goals and assists per 90 (0.38 vs 0.53), % shots on target per 90 (36.4 vs 32.4), pass completion (79.2% vs 72.1%), and shot creating actions per 90 (3.51 vs 5.48).

This signing would provide depth in various positions, whilst adding quality and attacking thrust hoping to regain a position in the top half of the Premier League and win a European competition for a consecutive season.