West Ham United need to hit the ground running after the second international pause of the season. Julen Lopetegui claimed his biggest victory at the helm so far just over a week ago, putting four past newly-promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

After spending over £120m on first-team talent this summer in the wake of David Moyes' timely departure, it's fair that some expected more over the opening few months, even if some of the criticism has been inordinate.

There's been something to be desired from an attacking standpoint, to be sure. It hasn't quite clicked, and you've got to wonder if Lopetegui and Irons technical director Tim Steidten are rueing the failure to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

West Ham missed a trick with Jhon Duran

Duran has been tearing the Premier League to shreds this season, having scored four goals already in the flight despite having yet to be handed a starting berth.

The mercurial Colombian, aged 20, was at the centre of West Ham proposals this summer and even sparked contention within the Villa fanbase after making the Hammers gesture on a live stream, but an agreement could not be found and he still plies his trade within Unai Emery's system.

This looks to be quite the blunder from Tim Steidten and co, for Duran is displaying the aptitude of a first-class striker and could have made a real difference at the London Stadium - scoring on the opening day against Lopetegui's side, condemning them to defeat.

Jhon Duran: 2024/25 Scoring Record Date Opponent Competition Goals Minutes played 17/08/24 West Ham (A) Premier League 1 28' 24/08/24 Arsenal (H) Premier League 0 25' 31/08/24 Leicester (A) Premier League 1 29' 14/09/24 Everton (H) Premier League 1 21' 17/09/24 Young Boys (A) Champions League 0 30' 21/09/24 Wolves (H) Premier League 1 28' 24/09/24 Wycombe (A) Carabao Cup 1 90' 29/09/24 Ipswich Town (H) Premier League 0 26' 02/10/24 Bayern Munich (H) Champions League 1 20' 06/10/24 Man United (H) Premier League 0 27' Stats via Transfermarkt

It's frustrating that the Irons didn't pay their divisional rivals what they wanted, but Lopetegui might find that he has his very own version of the super-sub in Niclas Fullkrug, who has yet to show what he's made of in West Ham colours.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

West Ham's own Jhon Duran

Fullkrug joined West Ham from Borussia Dortmund this summer in a deal worth £27m. The heavyset striker impressed in Germany last season, scoring 16 goals and adding ten assists across all competitions.

The 31-year-old's start to life at the club has been disrupted by injury, but his escapades with Germany at Euro 2024 and dynamic twist to the traditional striker's role suggest that he could indeed be West Ham's own version of Duran.

The 6 foot 2 talent has an impressive record of 14 goals from just 22 caps for his country. What's more remarkable is that he's only started seven games for his nation, further emphasising his suitability for the super-sub role at West Ham.

Pundit Ally McCoist was particularly impressed with the centre-forward this bygone summer, saying: “Every time I’ve seen Fullkrug, he’s impressed me. His game knowledge is good, his touch is excellent, he can finish, he’s aggressive … I think he’s a good player.”

Fullkrug's ability to pop up with goals at the right moments, showcasing positional awareness and ferocious ball-striking power, suggests that he could play the Duran-esque role that's working a treat for the Villans right now, especially when considering the creative support around him from the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

As West Ham's fluency knits together, the return of the German machine could bear dividends, adding the perfect dimension to the frontline.